Excellere Partners : Enters into Strategic Alliance Partnership with Amjed Saffarini, a Recognized Leader in Cybersecurity and Risk Management

Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in emerging growth companies, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance partnership with Amjed Saffarini, a proven leader in Cybersecurity services with a track record of success building, managing and growing technology driven product and service companies.

As an indication of its commitment to the Cybersecurity and Managed IT services market, Excellere joined forces with a reputable industry operator, Amjed Saffarini, to pursue a customer-centric investment effort focused on the rapidly growing Cybersecurity sector. According to Justin Unertl, a Principal at Excellere, “Joining forces with Amjed allows us to broaden our investment considerations, efficiently evaluate opportunities, and provide immediate value to our new partners post-closing. Amjed’s skilled and effective manner aligns perfectly with Excellere’s values-oriented approach to supporting talented entrepreneurs and executives.”

Mr. Saffarini brings over 20 years of experience as a CEO, board member and founder in cybersecurity, education and workforce development, most recently serving as the founder and CEO of CyberVista, a cybersecurity education company created to help solve the 2.5 million global worker shortage in cybersecurity by deploying the highest quality personalized online training programs available in the market. Prior to CyberVista, he served as the President of Kaplan’s University Solutions Group, a division of Graham Holdings Company. Amjed brings deep and relevant functional experience in product development, marketing and brand management, and strategic development capabilities to support Excellere’s investment interest in the cybersecurity sector.

“Cybersecurity is still a nascent industry where the playing field between malicious actors, governments, corporations and citizens is incredibly narrow,” said Saffarini. “The ability to participate in the building of this exciting new discipline is exciting and comes around only once in a century. I’m honored to be working with the Excellere team, who have shown the ability to help brilliant founder entrepreneurs in the past scale their ideas in similar societal impact markets like healthcare, critical infrastructure, and others.”

Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere, added “Amjed’s experience in the cybersecurity sector makes him a valuable addition to Excellere’s Strategic Alliance Program. With more of our time at the board level of our portfolio companies devoted to assessing and managing cybersecurity risks, we see a massive unmet need for quality IT, compliance and risk management providers to provide value to businesses of all sizes, particularly in the middle-market.”

To learn more about Excellere’s interest in the Cybersecurity and Managed IT services sector, please contact Brad Cornell (303.765.2402), Justin Unertl (303.765.2416) or Ross Gundry (303.765.2372).

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include business services; healthcare services and products; industrial technology and specialty chemicals. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com.

