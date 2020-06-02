Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excellere Partners : Enters into Strategic Alliance Partnership with Amjed Saffarini, a Recognized Leader in Cybersecurity and Risk Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Excellere Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in emerging growth companies, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance partnership with Amjed Saffarini, a proven leader in Cybersecurity services with a track record of success building, managing and growing technology driven product and service companies.

As an indication of its commitment to the Cybersecurity and Managed IT services market, Excellere joined forces with a reputable industry operator, Amjed Saffarini, to pursue a customer-centric investment effort focused on the rapidly growing Cybersecurity sector. According to Justin Unertl, a Principal at Excellere, “Joining forces with Amjed allows us to broaden our investment considerations, efficiently evaluate opportunities, and provide immediate value to our new partners post-closing. Amjed’s skilled and effective manner aligns perfectly with Excellere’s values-oriented approach to supporting talented entrepreneurs and executives.”

Mr. Saffarini brings over 20 years of experience as a CEO, board member and founder in cybersecurity, education and workforce development, most recently serving as the founder and CEO of CyberVista, a cybersecurity education company created to help solve the 2.5 million global worker shortage in cybersecurity by deploying the highest quality personalized online training programs available in the market. Prior to CyberVista, he served as the President of Kaplan’s University Solutions Group, a division of Graham Holdings Company. Amjed brings deep and relevant functional experience in product development, marketing and brand management, and strategic development capabilities to support Excellere’s investment interest in the cybersecurity sector.

“Cybersecurity is still a nascent industry where the playing field between malicious actors, governments, corporations and citizens is incredibly narrow,” said Saffarini. “The ability to participate in the building of this exciting new discipline is exciting and comes around only once in a century. I’m honored to be working with the Excellere team, who have shown the ability to help brilliant founder entrepreneurs in the past scale their ideas in similar societal impact markets like healthcare, critical infrastructure, and others.”

Brad Cornell, Partner at Excellere, added “Amjed’s experience in the cybersecurity sector makes him a valuable addition to Excellere’s Strategic Alliance Program. With more of our time at the board level of our portfolio companies devoted to assessing and managing cybersecurity risks, we see a massive unmet need for quality IT, compliance and risk management providers to provide value to businesses of all sizes, particularly in the middle-market.”

To learn more about Excellere’s interest in the Cybersecurity and Managed IT services sector, please contact Brad Cornell (303.765.2402), Justin Unertl (303.765.2416) or Ross Gundry (303.765.2372).

About Excellere Partners

Excellere Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm with $1.36 billion of committed capital specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm employs a proven research-driven, top-down investment strategy, and supports its entrepreneurs and management teams with a proprietary value creation process designed to enhance corporate and operational infrastructure for scalability and growth. Excellere’s investments are focused on differentiated and growth-oriented companies positioned to benefit from industry consolidation and favorable macro-economic and demographic trends. Excellere’s targeted industry sectors include business services; healthcare services and products; industrial technology and specialty chemicals. For more information about Excellere, please visit https://www.excellerepartners.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
06:46aSHAMROCK CAPITAL : Announces Acquisition of Adweek
BU
06:46aWEX : 's Health Division Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners
BU
06:46aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Updates and Pre-Release of Select Preliminary Fiscal Third Quarter Intra-Period (May) Unaudited Financial Details
BU
06:46aVista Gold Corp. Announces Recent Geological Evaluation Results Highlighting the Potential of the Mt Todd Gold Project
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group