Excelpoint Technology : Annual Reports And Related Documents

03/18/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Annual Reports And Related Documents

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 19, 2019 7:39
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG190319OTHRLS38
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached Annual Report 2018 and Circular to Shareholders In Relation to The Proposed Renewal of the Share Buyback Mandate.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/12/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 104,705 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 4,705,658 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 23:59:02 UTC
