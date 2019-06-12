Excelpoint Technology : Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary PlanetSpark Pte. Ltd. For Investment Into Meridian Innovation Pte. Ltd.

Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary PlanetSpark Pte. Ltd. For Investment Into Meridian Innovation Pte. Ltd.
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 12, 2019 17:31
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
INCREASE IN ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF PLANETSPARK PTE. LTD.
Announcement Reference
SG190612OTHRU41P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yoen Har
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
INCREASE IN ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY PLANETSPARK PTE. LTD. FOR INVESTMENT INTO MERIDIAN INNOVATION PTE. LTD.
Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 61,655 bytes)
Disclaimer
