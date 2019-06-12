Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Excelpoint Technology : Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary PlanetSpark Pte. Ltd. For Investment Into Meridian Innovation Pte. Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Increase In Issued And Paid-Up Share Capital Of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary PlanetSpark Pte. Ltd. For Investment Into Meridian Innovation Pte. Ltd.

Issuer
Issuer/ Manager EXCELPOINT TECHNOLOGY LTD.
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 12, 2019 17:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title INCREASE IN ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF PLANETSPARK PTE. LTD.
Announcement Reference SG190612OTHRU41P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Yoen Har
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) INCREASE IN ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL OF WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY PLANETSPARK PTE. LTD. FOR INVESTMENT INTO MERIDIAN INNOVATION PTE. LTD.

Please see attached.

Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 61,655 bytes)

Disclaimer

Excelpoint Technology Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:12aHONDA MOTOR : Edmunds compares the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot
AQ
06:12aARCIMOTO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aPROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aENM : 12 Jun 2019 List of directors and their role and function
PU
06:09aBRITISH SMALLER VCT : BSC Issue of Equity and Interim Dividend Payment
PU
06:09aENM : 12 Jun 2019 Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, Retirement of Director and Changes in the Composition of Board Committees
PU
06:09aTOWER SEMICONDUCTOR : Teledyne e2v's Emerald 67M, Ultra-high Resolution Image Sensor Now Available
PU
06:09aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Eliminating child labor from PMI's leaf supply chain
PU
06:08aSOFTBANK : Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines plans to restart smelter on June 22
RE
06:06aAEGION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : First Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2019
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About