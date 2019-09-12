Excelsior Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019 Opens in a new Window

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553
18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia Telephone: (02) 9807 6155 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155 www.cmilimited.com.au
13 September 2019
|
|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)
|
|
Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share
|
|
as at 31 August 2019:
|
NTA of:
|
Cents
|
Investment Portfolio
|
69.12
|
Electrical Division 1
|
69.44
|
Consolidated Group
|
138.56
1 The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the 30 June 2019 Excelsior Capital Limited Financial Report, adjusted for the FY19 interim dividend of $869,834 paid in March 2019.
Michael Glennon
Director
+61 (2) 8027 1000
About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.