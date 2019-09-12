Excelsior Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019 Opens in a new Window

Log in
Excelsior Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019

09/12/2019 | 11:12pm EDT

Excelsior Capital Limited ABN 98 050 542 553

18-20 Railway Road, Meadowbank, NSW 2114, Australia Telephone: (02) 9807 6155 Facsimile: (02) 9808 4155 www.cmilimited.com.au

13 September 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX: ECL)

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) backing per share

as at 31 August 2019:

NTA of:

Cents

Investment Portfolio

69.12

Electrical Division 1

69.44

Consolidated Group

138.56

1 The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the 30 June 2019 Excelsior Capital Limited Financial Report, adjusted for the FY19 interim dividend of $869,834 paid in March 2019.

Michael Glennon

Director

+61 (2) 8027 1000

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.

Disclaimer

Excelsior Capital Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 03:11:03 UTC
