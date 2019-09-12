Excelsior Capital : Net Tangible Asset Backing - August 2019 Opens in a new Window

1 The calculation of the NTA backing per share (after tax) for the Electrical Division is based on the 30 June 2019 Excelsior Capital Limited Financial Report, adjusted for the FY19 interim dividend of $869,834 paid in March 2019.

About Excelsior (ASX: ECL): Excelsior is a listed Investment Entity, originally established in 1991, and listed on the ASX in 1993. Excelsior Capital Limited's operations comprise the design and distribution of electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications through its Electrical Division and a substantial investment portfolio.