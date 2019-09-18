Exceptional and inspiring leaders honoured at JNA Awards 2019

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The eighth annual JNA Awards, one of the most highly-acclaimed award programmes in the international jewellery and gemstone industry, ended on a high note and was well attended by industry dignitaries and trade leaders in Hong Kong on 17 September.

Organised by Informa Markets, the Awards celebrates and recognises entrepreneurs and companies that set high standards for excellence, innovation, and outstanding business performance. A total of 45 Honourees were feted this evening for their notable accomplishments in the past year. Among them, 16 were honoured as Recipients across 11 award categories by a highly-respected and experienced panel of judges.

Three outstanding leaders from the retail sector, Cao Thi Ngoc Dung, Hung Ming Li and Wang Chun Li are the Recipients of this year's highest accolade, the Lifetime Achievement Award. These are exceptional leaders well-known for their instrumental roles in transforming and shaping the retail landscape in their respective field and region.

The 16 Award Recipients across 11 categories are:

Brand of the Year – Retail

Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd – China eSupplier of the Year

Kapu Gems – India Industry Innovation of the Year

3a. Industry Innovation of the Year – Diamond Identification

Diamond Services Ltd – Hong Kong

3b. Industry Innovation of the Year – Jewellery Manufacturing Technology

3D Kaiente Jewellery Co Ltd – China

3c. Industry Innovation of the Year – Production Technology

Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd – India

Shenzhen Future Wisdom Jewelry Co Ltd – China Manufacturer of the Year – Cutting & Polishing – Creativity & Innovation

China Stone Co Ltd – Thailand Manufacturer of the Year – Jewellery

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd – Hong Kong Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – China

DECENT Gold Group Co Ltd – China Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – Countries/Regions outside of China and India

FRANK & co – Indonesia Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – India

H.K. Designs – India Retailer of the Year

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited – Hong Kong

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company – Vietnam Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Shenzhen Xingguangda Jewelry Industrial Co Ltd – China Young Entrepreneur of the Year (age 40 and below)

Abhay Chordia , Ashok Jewels – India

Angelina Lau, SK Jewellery Group – Singapore

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development – Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, said, "Tonight, we are celebrating a milestone in the jewellery and gemstone trade. These companies have demonstrated that with perseverance and forward-thinking, even in times of challenges, our industry can adapt, transform and continue to make positive impacts to the growth of the business. For that, they truly deserve our sincere congratulations and applause."

Commented on the 2019 JNA Awards, James Courage, one of the principal judges of the Awards remarked, "With increased interest in the Awards, the quality and scope of the entries have increased; hence the judges endeavour to follow up with submissions and clarify, where appropriate, on paper and in-person to ensure comprehension and understanding of the joint judging process and a clear insight into each entry."

Albert Cheng, one of the principal judges of the Awards shared, "It was proven to me, during this year's due diligence visits to the Awards' entrants, that the passion of the founders and the way they communicate their visions to their customers via their staff and products or services determine the successes of the brands and companies. I am very proud to honour and recognise these successful entrepreneurs through the JNA Awards."

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "This year marks the 90th anniversary of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as well as our eighth consecutive year as a Headline Partner of the JNA Awards. Throughout these years, we are honoured to have grown with the JNA Awards and witnessed the continuous breakthroughs in the industry."

Lin Qiang, President & Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange and one of the Awards judges shared, "With the JNA Awards gaining increasing recognition and influence since its inception, the 2019 JNA Awards has reached an unprecedented high. To be able to stand out as an Honouree among the entrants is no easy feat, and to eventually become a Recipient shows that one is indeed the cream of the crop. All of them have achieved great accomplishments and I am sincerely happy for them."

Kenneth Scarratt, CEO of DANAT concluded, "It is a tremendous honour for DANAT to be involved with the JNA Awards once again in 2019; a celebration of all that is great with our amazing gem and jewellery industry. Indeed, we are at awe, once again, with the organisation that goes into the preparations, the determination that goes into the judging, and the extraordinary quality of the Recipients."

In addition to Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, Shanghai Diamond Exchange and DANAT, the JNA Awards is supported by Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

