Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exchange Bank : Announces Greg Steele as New Board Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Greg Steele as the newest member of Exchange Bank’s Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Steele brings a wealth of technology and executive management expertise combined with entrepreneurial leadership experience in engineering and operations. He has served in leadership roles for several local Sonoma County start-up companies including Advanced Fibre Communications and Enphase Energy. He most recently served as vice president of operations and chief of staff for Bossa Nova Robotics in San Francisco.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200701005241/en/

Greg Steele, member Exchange Bank Board of Directors (effective July 1, 2020). (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Steele, member Exchange Bank Board of Directors (effective July 1, 2020). (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the Exchange Bank Board of Directors, I am enthusiastic in seeing Greg come on board. Greg fully shares our values, and his impressive background in technology, executive management and community leadership make him an excellent fit for this position,” said Bill Schrader, chairman of the board.

Mr. Steele has a long history of community service in Sonoma County. He has chaired the United Way of Sonoma County, the Wells Fargo Center for the Arts and is currently on the Board of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

Mr. Steele currently serves on the Caritas Village Capital Campaign Board.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.8 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 14-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2019 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2019 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—claiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2019. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aAMJ HALL GLOBAL : Comments on Data Provider Dun & Bradstreet as They Raise $1.7 Billion in an Upsized U.S. IPO
BU
11:21aMighty “Mouser Machine” Makes 2020 Debut at Indianapolis Speedway
BU
11:21aBorqs Technologies missed the filing deadline for the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F and announced preliminary unaudited financial results
GL
11:20aTesla becomes most valuable automaker in latest stock rally
RE
11:19aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Long Term Incentive Plan Awards Vesting
PR
11:18aPICTON PROPERTY INCOME : Grant of Share Awards
PR
11:18aNAAEE Releases Guidance for School Reopening
GL
11:18aMERCK : EU Commission Drops Allegations Against Merck KGaA in Merger Case
DJ
11:17aVANTAGE DRILLING INTERNATIONAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aNeela Montgomery Leaves Crate and Barrel
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Boerse says software glitch caused trading outage
4METSO OYJ : METSO OYJ : Committees of Metso Outotec's Board of Directors
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group