Exchange Bank : Announces Greg Steele as New Board Member

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Greg Steele as the newest member of Exchange Bank’s Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2020. Mr. Steele brings a wealth of technology and executive management expertise combined with entrepreneurial leadership experience in engineering and operations. He has served in leadership roles for several local Sonoma County start-up companies including Advanced Fibre Communications and Enphase Energy. He most recently served as vice president of operations and chief of staff for Bossa Nova Robotics in San Francisco.

“On behalf of the Exchange Bank Board of Directors, I am enthusiastic in seeing Greg come on board. Greg fully shares our values, and his impressive background in technology, executive management and community leadership make him an excellent fit for this position,” said Bill Schrader, chairman of the board.

Mr. Steele has a long history of community service in Sonoma County. He has chaired the United Way of Sonoma County, the Wells Fargo Center for the Arts and is currently on the Board of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

Mr. Steele currently serves on the Caritas Village Capital Campaign Board.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $2.8 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial branch in Roseville, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 14-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2019 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2019 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—claiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2019. www.exchangebank.com.

