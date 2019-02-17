Exchange Bank : Announces the Acquisition of American Trust and Savings Bank's California Trust and Wealth Management Business

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced the signing of a purchase and
sale agreement to acquire the American Trust and Savings Bank’s
California Trust and Wealth Management business. The purchase is subject
to regulatory approval by the California Department of Business
Oversight.
Joining Exchange Bank from American Trust and Savings Bank are Senior
Trust Officer Cathleen Colgan and Trust Administrative Assistant Jill
Solle. Both will continue to work from their San Mateo office where they
will focus on the development of new client relationships within the
advisory community.
“We believe the geographic expansion of our Trust & Investment
Management department into the South Bay is a natural extension of our
long-standing trust business," said Gary Hartwick, president and CEO of
Exchange Bank. “We are pleased to welcome Cathleen and Jill to the
Exchange Bank family.”
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s
(NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay
Community Philanthropy Award and the 2018 Healthiest Companies in the
North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best
Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North
Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2018 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best
Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in
the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management
advisor—claiming the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County
for 2018. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer
