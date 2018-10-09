Exchange Bank : Announces the Acquisition of First Northern Bank’s Asset Management & Trust Services Division

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced the signing of a purchase and
sale agreement to acquire the Trust Department of First Northern Bank,
based in Dixon, CA. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval by
the Department of Business Oversight.
Joining Exchange Bank from First Northern Bank are Senior Vice President
and Trust Manager Chris Ann Bachtel, Vice President and Senior Trust
Officer Alysa Corell, and Trust Operations Administrator Kelly Lind.
They have been offered positions at Exchange Bank’s Roseville office.
“We are very happy to welcome First Northern Bank’s well-respected
officers to our team of experienced professionals. We believe the
expansion of our Trust & Investment Department will provide significant
value to our shareholders, clients and employees," Gary Hartwick,
president and CEO of Exchange Bank, said in a statement. "First Northern
Bank’s shared values and highly respected team is a natural fit which
increases our wealth management capabilities and ability to serve the
families and businesses of the Sacramento area.”
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a
premier community bank with assets of $2.6 billion. Exchange Bank
provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment
services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA
lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of
financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core
values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s
Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community
Philanthropy Award and the 2017 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay
Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer
Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay
Bohemian’s “Best of 2018” Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best
Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in
the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders,
Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006133/en/