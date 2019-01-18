Log in
Exchange Bank : Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its Customers and Business Partners

01/18/2019 | 08:12pm EST

On January 16, 2019, Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) presented a check for $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005549/en/

Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick and Bill Schrader, Exchange Bank Chairman of the Board ...

Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick and Bill Schrader, Exchange Bank Chairman of the Board, present a $20,000 check to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman and Director of Development, Lisa Cannon. (Photo: Business Wire)

On hand for Wednesday’s check presentation were Exchange Bank President and CEO, Gary Hartwick and Bill Schrader, Exchange Bank Chairman of the Board. The check was presented to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO, David Goodman and Director of Development, Lisa Cannon.

“On behalf of our loyal customers and business partners, we are proud to make this donation to the Redwood Empire Food Bank,” said Gary Hartwick. “Giving back is an integral part of our mission and culture. The Food Bank plays a very important role in improving the lives of people in our community. That’s what makes our relationship with them so special—it’s a wonderful example of how we can work together to affect meaningful change for our community.” In addition to the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Exchange Bank gives well over $600,000 annually to local non-profits within the communities it serves.

“Exchange Bank has a long history of serving the community. Through their generous philanthropy, it is clear that they care about the well-being of all people who call Sonoma County home. As a result of their generosity, and that of their customers, many lives are improved each and every day,” said David Goodman, CEO of the Redwood Empire Food Bank. “We are fortunate and grateful to have Exchange Bank with us in this most important work.”

About Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has been helping our community through 11 innovative programs under three strategic initiatives – Every Child, Every Day, Senior Security and the Neighborhood Hunger Network.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890 with assets of $2.6 billion, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank providing a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2018 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay Bohemian’s “Best of 2018” Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders, Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer


© Business Wire 2019
