Exchange Bank : Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its Customers and Business Partners

On January 16, 2019, Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) presented a check for
$20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Exchange Bank President and CEO Gary Hartwick and Bill Schrader, Exchange Bank Chairman of the Board, present a $20,000 check to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO David Goodman and Director of Development, Lisa Cannon. (Photo: Business Wire)
On hand for Wednesday’s check presentation were Exchange Bank President
and CEO, Gary Hartwick and Bill Schrader, Exchange Bank Chairman of the
Board. The check was presented to Redwood Empire Food Bank CEO, David
Goodman and Director of Development, Lisa Cannon.
“On behalf of our loyal customers and business partners, we are proud to
make this donation to the Redwood Empire Food Bank,” said Gary Hartwick.
“Giving back is an integral part of our mission and culture. The Food
Bank plays a very important role in improving the lives of people in our
community. That’s what makes our relationship with them so special—it’s
a wonderful example of how we can work together to affect meaningful
change for our community.” In addition to the Redwood Empire Food Bank,
Exchange Bank gives well over $600,000 annually to local non-profits
within the communities it serves.
“Exchange Bank has a long history of serving the community. Through
their generous philanthropy, it is clear that they care about the
well-being of all people who call Sonoma County home. As a result of
their generosity, and that of their customers, many lives are improved
each and every day,” said David Goodman, CEO of the Redwood Empire Food
Bank. “We are fortunate and grateful to have Exchange Bank with us in
this most important work.”
About Redwood Empire Food Bank
The Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) is the largest hunger-relief
organization serving north coastal California from Sonoma County to the
Oregon border. Since 1987, the REFB has been helping our community
through 11 innovative programs under three strategic initiatives – Every
Child, Every Day, Senior Security and the Neighborhood Hunger Network.
About Exchange Bank
Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890 with assets of $2.6
billion, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank providing a wide
range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18
branches in Sonoma County and a commercial and SBA lending office in
Roseville and Marin, California. The Bank’s legacy of financial
leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of
Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.
Exchange Bank is a 13-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s
Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2018 North Bay Community
Philanthropy Award and the 2018 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay
Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2018 Best Consumer
Bank and Gold Medal Winner for Best Business Bank. The North Bay
Bohemian’s “Best of 2018” Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best
Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in
the North Bay Business Journal’s listing of leading SBA 7(a) Lenders,
Wealth Management Advisors and Wine Industry Lenders. www.exchangebank.com.
Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer
