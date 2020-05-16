Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exchange Bondholder Group Submits Comprehensive Restructuring Counterproposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/16/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders (the "Exchange Bondholder Group") confirms that it has today submitted a counterproposal to Argentina. 

The counterproposal provides a comprehensive approach to restructuring all bonds issued under the 2005 Indenture.  The proposal respects both the principles articulated by the Exchange Bondholder Group as well as the current economic conditions in Argentina, and its terms offer Argentina substantial cash-flow relief by a combination of interest holiday, decreases in coupon payments and deferral of amortization payments.  The proposal was submitted concurrently with a proposal from the Argentina Creditor Committee, Gramercy and Fintech Advisory for the restructuring of Argentina's Global Bonds issued under its 2016 indenture.  The coordinated counterproposals represent a good faith effort by these groups to provide a coherent basis for an overall expeditious restructuring of the entirety of Argentina's foreign law bonds and a long-term sustainable debt profile.  

The Exchange Bondholder Group is comprised of 18 investment institutions represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and collectively holds over 15% of the outstanding Exchange Bonds issued by Argentina under its 2005 indenture and 2010 indenture supplement.  Exchange Bonds were issued to investors who participated in the 2005 and 2010 debt exchanges, through which bondholders voluntarily accepted large reductions in net present value to assist Argentina's recovery from the 2001 default. 

Please visit The Exchange Bondholder Group's site, argentinaexchangebondholders.com for additional important information related to Argentina's restructuring. You can also follow us on twitter at @Argexchangebond.

Media Contacts:

Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com  

Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting   

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exchange-bondholder-group-submits-comprehensive-restructuring-counterproposal-301060461.html

SOURCE The Ad Hoc Group of Argentina Exchange Bondholders


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:46pBlackstone's Gavilan Resources Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
03:16pFirst Hawaiian to Participate in the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Forum
GL
02:39pEnergy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies
RE
02:34pFIAT CHRYSLER ASKED ROME FOR A THREE-YEAR STATE-BACKED LOAN FOR ITS ITALIAN OPERATIONS : union
RE
02:19pDILLARD'S, INC. : Announces $0.15 Cash Dividend
BU
02:18pExchange Bondholder Group Submits Comprehensive Restructuring Counterproposal
PR
02:14pDILLARD'S, INC. : Hosts Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
02:10pEnergy dispute deepens between Mexico and foreign allies
RE
01:58pMorehouse school of medicine announces phased return to campus plan
GL
01:57pTHE LATEST : Turkey's death rate lowest in more than a month
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group