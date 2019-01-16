Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exchange Data International Launches US Mutual Funds Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:01am EST

LONDON, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Exchange Data International has officially announced the launch of its US Mutual Funds service which provides clients the highest quality reference data, comprehensive corporate actions and dividends data plus a daily pricing feed.

With this exciting new addition of the US Mutual Funds products, clients will be able to access dynamically updated, maintained and detailed information on over 29,000+ Mutual Funds, 18,000 Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) and 134 Interval Funds.

Furthermore, clients will be able to take advantage of the full range of US Mutual Funds Net Asset Values (NAVs) data as soon as it becomes available. Its end of day pricing data will allow you to:

  • Access closing pricing data for US Mutual Funds and Unit Investment (UITs).
  • Easily identify US funds through static data elements take from the Security Reference File.

"With the launch of the US Mutual funds service, EDI has enhanced its asset coverage and can now provide up-to-date information on US Mutual Funds Reference Data, Corporate Actions and Dividends. With 25 years' market data experience, and comprehensive databases, EDI is pleased to provide the financial community with quality, reliable data solutions. Our goal is to cover all asset classes," said Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International.

To learn more, about their US Mutual Funds products and the full range of data assets provided, visit Exchange Data International's website.

About Exchange Data International Exchange Data International (EDI) helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate timely and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds and the internet. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, EDI has staff in Canada, India, Morocco, South Africa and the United States. For more information about EDI visit http://www.exchange-data.com.

For media enquiries please contact: r.threadgold@exchange-data.com, +44-207-324-0020 - Romy Threadgold, Marketing Assistant

SOURCE Exchange Data International (EDI)


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35aCHALLENGER ACQUISITIONS : Agreement to Dispose of Investment in Dallas Wheel Project
PU
06:34aNATURE HOME : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
06:34aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA Orchestrates a New Symphony with NEXA Music
PU
06:34aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:32aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700 Million of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes
BU
06:31aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Reacquires Direct Franchising Rights For The Days Inn Brand In China
PR
06:31aBNY MELLON : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Of $832 Million Or $0.84 Per Common Share
PR
06:31aIRD Awarded Virginia Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Systems Maintenance Contract Valued at $4.2 Million
AQ
06:31aMEDGOLD RESOURCES : Announces Management Change; Grants Stock Options
AQ
06:31aNANOTECH SECURITY : Adds VP Sales to Drive Execution of Growth Strategy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.