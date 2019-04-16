NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1107)

EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6.875% SENIOR NOTES

DUE 2019 (ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

Reference is made to the announcements of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 9 April 2019 and 11 April 2019 in relation to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance (the "Announcements"). All capitalised terms used herein have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements, unless otherwise defined.

Please refer to the attached announcement titled "Results of Exchange Offer for the existing senior notes" in relation to the Exchange Offer (the "SGX Announcement"), which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as at 17 April 2019.

The posting of the SGX Announcement on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.