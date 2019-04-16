|
Exchange Offer for the Outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 (ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362) Overseas Regulatory Announcement
04/16/2019
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1107)
EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING 6.875% SENIOR NOTES
DUE 2019 (ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
Reference is made to the announcements of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (the "Company") dated 9 April 2019 and 11 April 2019 in relation to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance (the "Announcements"). All capitalised terms used herein have the same meaning as defined in the Announcements, unless otherwise defined.
Please refer to the attached announcement titled "Results of Exchange Offer for the existing senior notes" in relation to the Exchange Offer (the "SGX Announcement"), which is available on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited as at 17 April 2019.
The posting of the SGX Announcement on the website of the Stock Exchange is only for the purpose of facilitating equal dissemination of information to investors in Hong Kong and compliance with Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules, and not for any other purposes.
The SGX Announcement does not constitute a prospectus, notice, circular, brochure or advertisement offering to sell any securities to the public in any jurisdiction, nor is it an invitation to the public to make offers to subscribe for or purchase any securities, nor is it circulated to invite offers by the public to subscribe for or purchase any securities.
The SGX Announcement must not be regarded as an inducement to subscribe for or purchase any securities of the Company, and no such inducement is intended. No investment decision should be based on the information contained in the SGX Announcement.
By Order of the Board
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
Zhang Peng
President and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 17 April 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises ten Directors, namely executive Directors: Mr. Zhang Lei, Mr. Zhang Peng and Mr. Chen Yin; non-executive Directors: Mr. Fan Qingguo, Mr. Chen Zhiwei and Mr. Chen Anhua; and independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Qin Youguo, Mr. Cui Jian, Mr. Hui Chun Ho, Eric and Mr. Zhong Bin.
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當代置業（中國）有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1107)
RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER
FOR THE EXISTING SENIOR NOTES
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 9 April 2019 and 11 April 2019, which set out, among other things, the key terms of the Exchange Offer (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER
The Exchange Offer expired at 4:00 p.m., London time, on 16 April 2019. The Company hereby informs Eligible Holders that, as at the Exchange Expiration Deadline, US$96,203,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes, representing approximately 19.24% of the total aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes, had been validly tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer.
The Maximum Acceptance Amount has not been exceeded. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer, the Company will accept such tendered Existing Notes for exchange in full.
With respect to the Existing Notes tendered for exchange and validly accepted, subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer, the Company expects to issue US$96,203,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes pursuant to the Exchange Offer.
The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the final pricing details of the New Notes and the Concurrent New Money Issuance (if any) in due course.
This Announcement must be read in conjunction with the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
GENERAL
Forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, among others, those statements relating to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance are based on current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future events or results. Future events and results involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are difficult to predict with any precision. Actual events and results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many factors including changes in the market and price for the Existing Notes and/or the New Notes, changes in the business and financial condition of the Company and its subsidiaries, changes in the property industry, and changes in the capital markets in general.
Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarized in the Announcements. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.
The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed or complete, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.
By order of the Board of
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
Zhang Peng
President and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 17 April 2019
