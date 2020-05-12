Log in
Exchange Solutions : Expands Personalized Loyalty Solutions with Snowflake

05/12/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider for retailers, today announced a new strategic partnership with Snowflake, the cloud data platform. Exchange Solutions is leveraging Snowflake’s data platform to amplify their suite of loyalty and personalized offers products, which enable retailers to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers.

Implementing Snowflake has provided Exchange Solutions with the processing power to support their real-time advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities that power the intelligence embedded in their personalized offers products - ES Engage and ES Loyalty Boost. The Snowflake platform also enables Exchange Solutions to present real-time performance results to their clients as an extension of their ES Loyalty product, giving retailers an opportunity to make educated business decisions backed by results available on demand.

“Snowflake has empowered us to be truly innovative with our fully automated personalized offers capabilities,” said Brenda Higuchi, SVP Analytics and Optimization at Exchange Solutions. “In turn we are empowering our clients with real-time performance results that have helped us build a true partnership as we boost the performance of their loyalty programs. We look forward to optimizing tools available to us through our relationship with Snowflake as we continue to offer more services to our clients, such as secure data sharing.”

“We are thrilled to support a growing business like Exchange Solutions as they expand their product offering,” said Chris Peart, Account Executive at Snowflake “Snowflake is committed to providing the secure, easy to use, and seamlessly scalable cloud data platform that enables Exchange Solutions to help their clients innovate, lead change and effectively compete in the retail vertical.“

For more information on Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Lowe’s, Safeway and Today’s Shopping Choice.


© Business Wire 2020
