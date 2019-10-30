Log in
Exchange Solutions : Inc. Announces Enhanced SaaS Capabilities for Loyalty Platform

Exchange Solutions, a retail loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, today announced several advancements to their industry leading Loyalty Platform, most notably a next generation client facing self-serve console.

Exchange Solutions has made significant investments in its loyalty platform that put more control in the hands of clients and business users. These changes improve responsiveness, speed to market and lower cost. The enhanced self-serve console enables users to set up robust promotions, perform advanced member targeting, and launch individualized incentives and rewards, all in real-time. The console also provides users with interactive reports to review and monitor promotion performance and gain member behavior insights.

Exchange Solutions has also deepened its integration with Salesforce® Marketing Cloud so console users can set up offers and promotions that seamlessly deploy outbound communications to program members.

“Our recent loyalty platform advancements have greatly streamlined the launch of enterprise level, advanced loyalty programs, enabling our clients to reduce our cost-to-serve, speed to market and provide full control to our clients to execute timely and relevant program offers based upon business drivers and demands,” said Ron Gerace, SVP Product & Marketing.

“We recognize many enterprise retailers are looking to provide their customers with a differentiated, relevant experience that drives long term customer loyalty. The hard part is the time, resourcing and cost of changing. We have dramatically reduced the cost to switch and can provide retailers with the capability to engage their customers in the highest possible relevancy,” said Gerace.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions helps retailers improve customer engagement through smarter loyalty programs and personalized offers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, the Exchange Solutions team develops innovative technology and data-powered solutions that take customer-obsessed retailers to the next level. Some of our retail clients across various verticals in the US and Canada include Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Lowe’s, Safeway and Today’s Shopping Choice.


