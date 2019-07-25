Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the Bernstein U.S. Research Fund and the Bernstein Global Research Fund

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Funds' investment adviser, in consultation with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, the Funds' index provider, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Funds pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Funds are expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about August 2, 2019 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Funds will be closed to orders for new creation units on July 22, 2019, and the last day of trading the Funds' shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. will be July 29, 2019. From July 22, 2019 through July 29, 2019, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Funds' shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. For the funds' ordinary income and capital gains distributions, shareholders of record as of July 29, 2019 will be paid on July 31, 2019. The liquidation distribution will be paid August 2.

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Funds, the Funds will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate their orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, starting on July 23, 2019, all or a portion of the Funds may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Funds' stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Funds from achieving their investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Funds will liquidate their assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Funds' net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Funds. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

On March 27, 2019, the Listings Qualification Department of Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") notified the investment advisor that the Bernstein Global Research Fund (the "Fund") did not meet the beneficial holders requirement set forth in Exchange Rule 14.11(c)(9)(B)(i)(a).

Fund shareholders of record as of the record date are eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. The Funds will liquidate and pay dividends to shareholders of record on the pay date.

