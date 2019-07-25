Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the Bernstein U.S. Research Fund and the Bernstein Global Research Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Funds' investment adviser, in consultation with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC, the Funds' index provider, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Traded Concepts Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Funds pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Funds are expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about August 2, 2019 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Funds will be closed to orders for new creation units on July 22, 2019, and the last day of trading the Funds' shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. will be July 29, 2019. From July 22, 2019 through July 29, 2019, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Funds' shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. For the funds' ordinary income and capital gains distributions, shareholders of record as of July 29, 2019 will be paid on July 31, 2019. The liquidation distribution will be paid August 2.  

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Funds, the Funds will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate their orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, starting on July 23, 2019, all or a portion of the Funds may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Funds' stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Funds from achieving their investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Funds will liquidate their assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Funds' net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Funds. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

If you would like additional information, please call 877-243-0675 or visit https://bernsteinetf.com.

On March 27, 2019, the Listings Qualification Department of Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange")  notified the investment advisor that the Bernstein Global Research Fund (the "Fund") did not meet the beneficial holders requirement set forth in Exchange Rule 14.11(c)(9)(B)(i)(a).

Fund shareholders of record as of the record date are eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. The Funds will liquidate and pay dividends to shareholders of record on the pay date.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://bernsteinetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time when the NAV is typically calculated. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor to the funds. The funds are distributed by SEI Distribution, Inc. ("SIDCO"), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates. ETC and SIDCO are not affiliated with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exchange-traded-concepts-to-close-and-liquidate-the-bernstein-us-research-fund-and-the-bernstein-global-research-fund-300891262.html

SOURCE Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:34pStarbucks Boosts Sales With Help From New Drinks, Store Upgrades -- Update
DJ
05:33pRESMED : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pONESPAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pPALEO RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Debenture Offering
AQ
05:31pABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND : Standard Investments Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets
PR
05:31pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Samsung Closes in on Xiaomi for Top Spot in India Smartphone Market in Q2 2019
BU
05:31pWeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:30pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event;…
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group