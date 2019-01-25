Exchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the James Purpose Based Investment ETF

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration, Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser, in consultation with James Investment Research Inc., the Fund's index provider, has recommended, and the Board of Trustees of Exchange Listed Funds Trust has approved, the termination and liquidation of the Fund pursuant to the terms of a Plan of Liquidation. Accordingly, the Fund is expected to cease operations and liquidate on or about February 7, 2019 (the "Liquidation Date").

The Fund will be closed to orders for new creation units on January 29, 2019, and the last day of trading the Fund's shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. will be February 5, 2019. From January 29, 2019 through February 5, 2019, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. For the liquidation distribution, the ex-dividend date will be February 4, 2019, the record date will be February 5, 2019, and the pay date will be February 7, 2019.

In anticipation of the liquidation of the Fund, the Fund will be managed in a manner intended to facilitate its orderly liquidation, such as by raising cash or making investments in other highly liquid assets. As a result, starting on January 29, 2019, all or a portion of the Fund may not be invested in a manner consistent with the Fund's stated investment strategies, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

If you would like additional information, please call 888-584-8070 or visit www.jamesetf.com.

Shareholders who purchase shares of the Fund on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. Fund shareholders of record as of the record date are eligible to receive dividends from the liquidation distribution. The Fund will liquidate and pay dividends to shareholders of record on the pay date.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.sportsetfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the Index. To the extent the Fund's investments are concentrated in or have significant exposure to a particular issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class, the Fund may be more vulnerable to adverse events affecting such issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class than if the Fund's investments were more broadly diversified. Small and mid-capitalization companies may be more vulnerable to adverse business or economic events than larger, more established companies. Issuer-specific events, including changes in the financial condition of an issuer, can have a negative impact on the value of the Fund. The Fund is not actively managed and therefore the Fund would not sell shares of an equity security unless that security is removed from the Index or the selling of shares is otherwise required upon a rebalancing of the Index. Diversification may not protect against market risk. Holdings are subject to change.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time when the NAV is typically calculated. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor, and Penserra Capital Management, LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the fund. The fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

