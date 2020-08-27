Log in
ExchangeRight : Fully Subscribes Another All-Cash Portfolio of Properties Leased to Essential Businesses

08/27/2020 | 09:06am EDT

ExchangeRight has fully subscribed Net-Leased Portfolio 34 DST, its latest all-equity offering. The offering is designed to generate stable income and protect capital by focusing exclusively on investment-grade quality tenants operating essential businesses in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005230/en/

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Net-Leased Portfolio 34 (Photo: Business Wire)

Tenants of ExchangeRight's Net-Leased Portfolio 34 (Photo: Business Wire)

Net-Leased Portfolio 34 is 100% occupied by Ballad Health, Walgreens, FedEx, and Dollar General, and is diversified nationally with a weighted-average lease term of 10.6 years. The offering is diversified across Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The portfolio is designed for investors seeking to participate in a 1031 tax-deferred exchange, as well as investors seeking to invest in diversified portfolios of net-leased real estate on a cash basis. Net-Leased Portfolio 34’s current cash flow to investors is 5.11% with annual targeted increases given the portfolio’s leases that have contractual rent increases.

“We are pleased to steward investors’ capital through this all-cash offering designed for recession-resilience,” said Warren Thomas, a managing partner of ExchangeRight. “We have seen an increase in demand for our offerings given our strong track record of meeting or exceeding targeted distributions to investors even through economic downturns. We continue to strategically develop new offerings that serve the needs of the investors, representatives, and advisors that entrust us with their wealth while meeting the demand that we're seeing in the market.”

ExchangeRight and its affiliates’ vertically integrated platform is diversified across more than 700 properties of over 14 million square feet located throughout 38 different states. More than 3,400 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. All 55 of the company’s current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since the company’s founding in 2012.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with over $2.8 billion in assets under management. ExchangeRight pursues its mission to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing income funds and 1031-exchangeable investment offerings that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically acquires and manages long-term, net-leased assets backed by investment-grade corporations that operate successfully in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.exchangeright.com.


© Business Wire 2020
