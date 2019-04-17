Excitement Builds Around Construction vs. Cancer SoCal

The Southern California construction industry has broken ground on a new
child-friendly project designed to fire up the imaginations of pediatric
cancer patients and the public at large. Sponsored by the region’s
leading builders in partnership with the American Cancer Society, Construction
vs. Cancer SoCal is a free event that caters to the boundless
fascination of children toward large construction machinery.
Scheduled for April 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Angel Stadium Anaheim,
the event will give Southern California children an exclusive
opportunity to operate heavy machinery, including back-hoes, diggers and
excavators (with supervision). Entertainment will include live musical
and dance acts and a live DJ. Iron Man, Storm Troopers, and other
superheroes will also be on the scene, along with face painters, a
magician and a giant sand box. The Orange County SWAT team and an
Anaheim Fire Department will also be present with gear and trucks.
Dollars raised will help the American Cancer Society save lives by
funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free programs and
services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention
efforts.
“It is a delight to see the joy in children’s eyes when they interact
with equipment,” said Paymon Farrokhyar, vice president and division
leader of Southland Industry, the event’s lead construction sponsor. “We
are very proud to be part of this inaugural event, which is sure to
deliver a great experience while benefiting a great cause.”
To learn more, visit https://acslar.ejoinme.org/constructionvscancer.
For media inquiries, contact Beckie.MooreFlati@cancer.org
or at 714.697.8666.
About the American Cancer Society:
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5
million volunteers saving lives in every community. As the largest
voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to
a 27 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a
50 percent drop in smoking rates. We're finding cures as the nation's
largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring
people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight
for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings and more. For
more information, to get help, or to join the fight, visit cancer.org,
or call 1.800.227.2345.
