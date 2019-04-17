Log in
Excitement Builds Around Construction vs. Cancer SoCal

04/17/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Southern California Builders Help Create Free Event Honoring Pediatric Cancer Patients

The Southern California construction industry has broken ground on a new child-friendly project designed to fire up the imaginations of pediatric cancer patients and the public at large. Sponsored by the region’s leading builders in partnership with the American Cancer Society, Construction vs. Cancer SoCal is a free event that caters to the boundless fascination of children toward large construction machinery.

Scheduled for April 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Angel Stadium Anaheim, the event will give Southern California children an exclusive opportunity to operate heavy machinery, including back-hoes, diggers and excavators (with supervision). Entertainment will include live musical and dance acts and a live DJ. Iron Man, Storm Troopers, and other superheroes will also be on the scene, along with face painters, a magician and a giant sand box. The Orange County SWAT team and an Anaheim Fire Department will also be present with gear and trucks.

Dollars raised will help the American Cancer Society save lives by funding groundbreaking cancer research, providing free programs and services for people with cancer, and supporting education and prevention efforts.

“It is a delight to see the joy in children’s eyes when they interact with equipment,” said Paymon Farrokhyar, vice president and division leader of Southland Industry, the event’s lead construction sponsor. “We are very proud to be part of this inaugural event, which is sure to deliver a great experience while benefiting a great cause.”

To learn more, visit https://acslar.ejoinme.org/constructionvscancer. For media inquiries, contact Beckie.MooreFlati@cancer.org or at 714.697.8666.

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers saving lives in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to a 27 percent decline in cancer death rates in the U.S. since 1991, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. We're finding cures as the nation's largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, visit cancer.org, or call 1.800.227.2345.


© Business Wire 2019
