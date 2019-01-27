Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Excluding Huawei could hurt 5G network development: China envoy to EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2019 | 06:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside their research facility in Ottawa

(Reuters) - China's envoy to the European Union warned that excluding Chinese tech group Huawei could hamper new 5G mobile networks, the Financial Times on Sunday.

Efforts to limit involvement of Chinese technology in upcoming 5G projects in Europe might bring "serious consequences to the global economic and scientific co-operation," Ambassador Zhang Ming said in an interview with FT.

Some Western governments, led by the United States, have barred the use of the Chinese company's equipment in new networks over concerns the technology could be used for spying. Huawei has denied the claims, saying network security has always been its priority.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33pStocks rise after U.S. government reopens for now
RE
07:08p'Get a grip on Brexit', businesses tell UK's quarrelling politicians
RE
06:18pEXCLUDING HUAWEI COULD HURT 5G NETWORK DEVELOPMENT : China envoy to EU
RE
04:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : OFAC Delists En+, Rusal, and EuroSibEnergo
PU
03:15pGlobal Economy Week Ahead
DJ
03:13pBOEING, APPLE, AIRBNB : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 4
10:15aNYC Council Bill Would Save Commercial Landlords Cash in a Property-Tax Appeal
DJ
08:15aExpecting a Big Tax Refund? Don't Be So Sure
DJ
08:15aOverlap of Tech Earnings, Trade Talks, Fed Meeting Will Test Stocks
DJ
07:57aNETHERLANDS' KNOT : European economy 'very much okay'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SUES CANAL COMPANY FOR TECHNOLOGY SE : SUES CANAL FOR TECHNOLOGY SETTLING : Suez Canal Company For Technology ..
2AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. : AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : SALAM_BAH – Notification from the company
3QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Appoints O.H. Kwon as Vice President and President of Qualcomm Korea
4MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO. : MISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : MICH.CA) Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meetin..
5WIDAM FOOD COMPANY : WIDAM FOOD : posts net profit of QR108 mn in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.