Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: AB Inbev explores options for packaging ops - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AB InBev is pictured inside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, is exploring options for its packaging activities as it streamlines its portfolio and focuses on its core beverage business, sources close to the matter said.

The company is working with Deutsche Bank on a deal for its U.S.-based canning activities which AB InBev inherited when it bought Anheuser Busch in 2008, the people said. Deutsche Bank has been hired to explore a sale of a minority stake or a joint venture for AB InBev's North American bottling and canning activities which could be worth $5-6 billion, one of the people said, adding that it was not aiming for an outright sale.

The $52 billion (£40.5 billion) Anheuser-Busch InBev merger in 2015 spurred a series of divestments, notably of non-beer activities, such as its theme parks. St Louis-based Metal Container Corp was mooted as a possible asset for sale at the time, but instead it was kept.

Now, after its $100 billion plus purchase of nearest rival SABMiller in 2016, AB InBev is again looking to reduce its debt, selling its Australian business and beer brands in Europe and floating part of its Asian operations.

Anheuser-Busch InBev and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Anheuser-Busch InBev last month issued a profit warning and posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings growth sparked by reduced demand for its beer in Brazil and South Korea. The cautious outlook came after main rival Heineken trimmed its 2019 guidance following an unexpected dip in sales in the Americas.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev has already been sounding out interest from private equity firms for the packaging operations, one of the people close to the matters said.

Another source said that he expected the business to be valued at around 11 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Peer Ball trades at 14 times its expected core earnings, while other peers like Crown, Silgan and Ardagh trade at around 10 times.

"The main question is what value is attached to the supply contract that any buyer would seal with AB Inbev", one of the people said. While the packaging business makes bottles for other parties as well, AB InBev is by far its largest customer.

(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Joshua Franklin, Arno Schuetze and Greg Roumeliotis

Stocks treated in this article : Heineken B.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 0.10% 71.55 Delayed Quote.23.88%
HEINEKEN B.V. 0.00% 94.46 Delayed Quote.22.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:15pAZBIL : to Speak on Smart Energy and Sponsor Forum Focused on the Promotion of Smart Cities and Smart Supply Chains
BU
06:13pTETRA TECH : December 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
06:13pGENERAL MOLY : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for Outstanding Notes Due in 2019 and Related Subscription Offer
PU
06:13pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAT - interest payment details
PU
06:11pALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
BU
06:10pFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of Convertible Debentures Offering with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
AQ
06:08pWYNN RESORTS : Settles Consolidated Derivative Lawsuit
PU
06:03pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
06:03pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Presentation Slides - Citi Access Day
PU
06:01pNGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : FAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Avante Logixx Announces Closing of First Tranche of C..
2Dato' Seri Ivan Teh Named Entrepreneur of the Year at the SME & Entrepreneurship Business Awards 2019
3NGEX MINERALS LTD. : NGEX MINERALS : Reports Q3 2019 Results
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5Global Asphalt Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of New Bitumen Refinery Plants to Boost Market Growth | Technav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group