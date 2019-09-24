Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Allianz, Nippon in race to buy Aviva's Asia units for up to $2.5 billion - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance are vying with rivals to buy the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain's Aviva in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion, sources said.

Canada's Sun Life Financial is also among roughly half a dozen suitors competing for the businesses, said the people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the deal talks are confidential.

The combined deal value for the businesses is estimated to be between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, they said, adding that talks were at an early stage and terms could change.

Asia's fast-growing economies and its relatively low number of insured people make the region a promising market for global insurers, but some have struggled to scale up in the face of tough competition from larger regional players.

Aviva, Allianz, Nippon Life, MS&AD and Sun Life declined to comment.

Sources said last week was the deadline for the first round of formal bids in a transaction that Aviva aims to finalize by year-end.

The names of the potential buyers and the specifics of Aviva's planned divestment in Asia have not been previously reported.

In his first interim results since being appointed Aviva CEO in March, Maurice Tulloch announced last month a review of its Asian operations.

Aviva runs six Asian businesses, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam. The company's Asian operations posted a 25% rise in operating profit to 284 million pounds ($352.67 million) in 2018, according to its annual report.

In Singapore and Vietnam, Aviva runs wholly owned businesses, with Singapore contributing nearly half of the Asian businesses' operating profits.

One source said that since Aviva was not combining its other smaller Asian businesses in this sale process, interest in the two assets was strong and strategic buyers could end up paying more than $2.5 billion.

The latest move comes after Aviva unveiled hundreds of job cuts globally in June and overhauled its UK business.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Anshuman Daga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:25aFACEBOOK : BOJ Kuroda urges global cooperation in regulating Facebook's Libra
RE
09:25aBOJ Kuroda says any easing will aim to push down short-, medium-term rates
RE
09:17aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : For every second holiday trip in 2018, accommodation or transport was booked online
PU
09:17aJRC JOINT RESEARCH CENTRE : How is technological revolution changing the world of work and skills in the EU?
PU
09:17aHSBC gets partial satisfaction in court fight against 33.6 million euro EU Euribor cartel fine
RE
09:15aVILLEROY : fresh ECB bond buys unwarranted right now
RE
09:12aEuro fragile before German data; UK court ruling in focus
RE
09:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Sectoral Confidence Indices
PU
09:07aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Life Tables
PU
09:04aGoogle wins 'right-to-be'forgotten' fight with France
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
3FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, UK PM asks why bosses got paid millions
4China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports - Bloomberg
5U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group