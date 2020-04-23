Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 06:55pm EDT
Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen

Argentina plans to issue a decree setting a higher local oil barrel price to protect the domestic industry from being further decimated by a collapse in global prices and slumping fuel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The locally-set oil price, known as the "criollo barrel" and used before to offset global price swings, would come as oil demand has collapsed around the world and domestically in Argentina due to a nationwide lockdown imposed in mid-March.

In Argentina as in other countries during the pandemic, a slower economy has slashed fuel demand. Refiners are not purchasing all the crude that is being produced, and storage space is growing scarce pressuring prices even more.

One of the people, a senior industry official with knowledge of government plans, said an announcement around the "criollo" barrel would likely be released next week, to help "put a floor under the steep fall." He added the official decree was not yet completed.

Both sources declined to be named because the plans were still private and under discussion.

Argentina is home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale deposit, the size of Belgium. It is thought to hold one of the world's largest reserves of unconventional hydrocarbons.

Argentina has typically produced around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, and with a fast ramp-up at Vaca Muerta has reduced reliance on imports. The country had been targeting an energy surplus in 2020.

Global oil prices have crashed to two-decade lows. On Monday, U.S. crude oil futures actually plunged into negative territory. Low prices are squeezing producers, especially those developing costlier shale reserves.

"A criollo barrel is vital and to maintain the price at the pump. Otherwise (refiners) buy crude at $20 and sell it at a pump at $50, which is what it is today," said the second source, an oil industry executive in Argentina.

Argentina's production ministry, which oversees the energy secretariat, did not respond to requests for comment. The South American country fixed oil prices previously until around 2016 to shield local firms from fluctuating prices.

THE 'DEAD COW'

The pandemic has hammered producers in Vaca Muerta - Spanish for "dead cow" - which Argentina had hoped would produce major export income to help the country claw its way out of recession as it looks to restructure billions of dollars in debt.

"Companies around the world are slashing budgets. Vaca Muerta wasn't cost competitive with the Permian Basin or anywhere else in the United States before the market fell apart," said an executive at a U.S. energy firm in Argentina.

"So why would anyone spend a dime in Vaca Muerta now?"

Guillermo Pereyra, secretary general of the Rio Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa Oil and Gas Union around Vaca Muerta, told Reuters most workers have been sent home and production has fallen steeply in April.

    His union, which has 25,000 workers, reached an agreement with oil companies on Thursday to guarantee that the 20,500 workers at home would receive at least 60% of their wages in April and May, he said.

"The pandemic led us to paralyze the economy, planes and vehicles stopped working, factories closed and demand fell," he said. "Refineries began to stock their products. Pipelines cannot pump more because there is nowhere to put oil."

"Vaca Muerta is more dead than ever," he said.

By Eliana Raszewski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pEXCLUSIVE : Hertz taps debt restructuring advisers as car rental demand evaporates -sources
RE
07:07pUK consumer confidence stuck near all-time low after COVID slump - GfK
RE
06:59pS&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial
RE
06:55pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina plans higher local oil price to protect sector amid rout - sources
RE
06:52pArias in open air as opera singers surprise Washington D.C. area park goers
RE
06:49pNew York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies
RE
06:35pU.S. lawmakers urge Fed to keep energy industry out of lending program
RE
06:33pEquities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
RE
06:33pRATAS : The European economy must be relaunched quickly and decisively after the acute health crisis
PU
06:32pU.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel not updating full-year outlook due to 'economic uncertainty'
2EUROLIFE BRANDS INC. : EUROLIFE BRANDS : Announces an Agreement to Acquire a European Retail Chain with $3M+ i..
3KENON HOLDINGS LTD. : KENON : OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering
4HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES CROWN CASTLE (CCI) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES T..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group