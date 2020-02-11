Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 11:27am EST
A policewoman stands in front of the counter of Argentina's flagship air carrier Aerolineas Argentinas at Buenos Aires airport

Aerolineas Argentinas will add new flights to New York and Madrid as the government-controlled carrier seeks to ramp up sales outside its home country and boost income in an effort to beat back persistent operating losses.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the chairman of Argentina's namesake airline said he expects income to hit $1.7 billion dollars in 2020, in line with the previous year, thanks to the sale of nearly 13 million tickets.

"If we can carry out our growth plan, the company's deficit will gradually be reduced," said Pablo Ceriani, who took over as chairman of the company's board in December under incoming Argentine president Alberto Fernandez.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Dave Sherwood and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.39% 66.728 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.36% 61.11 Delayed Quote.1.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:48aBe more ambitious with the SDGs — for the world and business
PU
11:48aPOST : Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal adds fun to National Cer...
PU
11:46aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
11:45aBLOCKCHAIN FOUNDRY : IIROC Trade Resumption - BCFN
AQ
11:42aS.Africa's competition watchdog approves $1.7 bln Pioneer-Pepsico merger
RE
11:38aFrance to be vigilant on British post-Brexit freeports - minister
RE
11:32aCarney speaks to UK lawmakers on low rates, investment
RE
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Argentina's Aerolineas to add new flights to New York and Madrid - chairman
RE
11:25aFed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
RE
11:22aBoeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3Oil rises from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income
5FTSE 100 : KKR rules out offer for NMC, Italian-backed group confirms interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group