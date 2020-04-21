Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Argentina's Buenos Aires seeks three-year grace period, capital cut in debt revamp - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 06:17pm EDT

The provincial government of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires will propose a three-year grace period and a 7% capital drawdown to creditors as part of a $7.148 billion (5.8 billion pounds) debt restructuring, a local government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The proposal, to be presented in the coming days, is roughly in line with one put by Argentina`s federal government to its own creditors as the country struggles with an economic crisis exacerbated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The details of the offer by Buenos Aires province, the largest in the country, were agreed after meetings the governor, Axel Kicillof, held with various mayors of the district.

The proposal includes low interest payments starting in 2023, a 55% reduction in overall interest payments between 2020 and 2027, with administrators hoping to achieve total debt relief of $5 billion between 2020 and 2030 if it is accepted, the source said.

By Nicolás Misculin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pFormFree and Ocrolus Partner for Comprehensive Borrower Income Verification Program
SE
06:17pEXCLUSIVE : Argentina's Buenos Aires seeks three-year grace period, capital cut in debt revamp - source
RE
06:15pTrump urges U.S. House to approve latest coronavirus relief bill
RE
06:13pTCL ELECTRONICS : Voluntary announcement - explanation in relation to a request for section 337 investigation to be conducted by the united states international trade commission against several companies
PU
05:59pCanada sees no beef shortage, but prices may rise due to coronavirus
RE
05:56pU.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout
RE
05:55pU.S. Senate approves nearly $500 billion more for coronavirus bailout
RE
05:54pGeorgia tests boundaries of life post-pandemic with 'risky' reopening
RE
05:47pANALYST VIEW : Oil price crash, what next?
RE
05:46pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $62.8..
2FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Provides Business Upd..
3PRGX GLOBAL, INC. : PRGX GLOBAL : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call on April 28, 2020
4RESONANT INC. : Resonant to Host Conference Call with Needham & Company
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand for Wireless Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group