Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: BOJ considering steps to ease funding strains in April - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man runs past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

The Bank of Japan will discuss taking further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this month's rate review to pump more money to small firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinking said.

While discussions are still in initial stages, possible options on the table include further increases in purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP), and an expansion in the range of assets the central bank accepts as collateral in offering financial institutions loans, they said.

"The focus for the BOJ is still crisis response, not what measures it can take to reflate the economy," one of the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The BOJ next meets for a rate review on April 27-28.

The central bank eased monetary policy last month by pledging to increase buying of risky assets, including corporate bonds and CP, and create a new loan programme to assist funding of small firms hit by the health crisis.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aChina's March pork imports almost triple after pig disease
RE
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : BOJ considering steps to ease funding strains in April - sources
RE
01:57aDollar slips as Chinese trade data brightens mood
RE
01:55aDollar slips as Chinese trade data brightens mood
RE
01:47aVietnam targets 7% annual GDP growth over next five years
RE
01:36aSlump in China's exports, imports ease in March, outlook still grim
RE
01:28aJUPITER MINES : Update on Tshipi Operations and South Africa Lockdown
PU
01:18aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Agri chief assures LGUs, consumers of stable rice supply
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
3WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
4WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
5SoftBank record loss estimate renews asset sale focus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group