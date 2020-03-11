Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime due to 737 MAX, virus impacts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 01:10pm EDT
A visitor walks past the Boeing logo on display during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai

Boeing Co is freezing new hiring and overtime except in certain critical areas in efforts to preserve cash due to the coronavirus outbreaks and the 737 MAX grounding, people familiar the matter said on Wednesday.

Layoffs or furloughs were also a "real possibility" but were seen as a separate, later action, one of the people said. A second industry source said job cuts were likely as the aviation industry is squeezed by plummeting travel demand and a safety ban on the 737 MAX after two fatal crashes hit the one-year mark.

A Boeing official said there were no plans at this time for job cuts but the company was closely monitoring business conditions.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told employees on Wednesday in a memo seen by Reuters that the company was taking steps to address the business pressures that result from "the pain our customers and suppliers are feeling."

"It's critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods," Calhoun said.

The cash preservation strategy comes as Boeing scrambles to curb fallout from the year-old grounding of its money-spinning 737 MAX after crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killed 346 people five months apart.

The worldwide safety ban wiped billions off the company's value and sparked hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families.

Boeing's shares were down roughly 11 percent on Wednesday to a 32-month low on weak orders and plans to draw down the rest of a $13.8 billion loan.

Boeing took the extraordinary step of preserving production staffing levels when shutting down 737 MAX production earlier this year in order to be ready to ramp back up when the 737 MAX wins regulatory approvals to return to service.

But the depth of the coronavirus outbreaks and the demand by airlines to defer orders and delay pre-delivery payments has increased pressure on Boeing and forced it to consider tougher steps to reduce cash outflow, the people said.

Boeing however will want to avoid as much as possible cutting into the resources needed for a smooth ramp up in production, the people said. Losing workers to other companies in a tight labour market or training new ones would complicate such efforts.

"You'll hear from us often through this uncertain period ahead," Calhoun told employees. "We'll be clear about the challenges. And we'll be transparent as we consider additional affordability measures."

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tim Hepher in Paris; editing by Diane Craft)

By Eric M. Johnson and Tim Hepher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11pWHO says coronavirus is a pandemic, UK and Italy announce big war chests to fight it
RE
01:11pQatar and Bahrain record jump in coronavirus cases, Kuwait bans flights
RE
01:10pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to freeze hiring, overtime due to 737 MAX, virus impacts
RE
01:10pFAA chief confirms agency did not approve Boeing wiring bundles proposal
RE
01:10pWorld Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic
RE
01:05pDollar eases, stocks slide on uncertainty over U.S. stimulus plans
RE
01:00pCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : More road haulage for fifth year in a row
PU
12:56pWHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus
RE
12:56pU.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy
DJ
12:55pNORD GOLD : Nordgold increases investment into Employee Development and Well-Being
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group