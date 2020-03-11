Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Boeing Co plans to separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision to change clusters of wiring that control key aircraft systems marks a reversal from the U.S. planemaker's initial recommendation to the Federal Aviation Administration and poses a fresh hurdle to the jet's already-delayed return to service.

The FAA and Boeing first said in early January they were reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the 737 MAX, and in certain remote circumstances lead to a crash if pilots did not react in time.

Earlier on Wednesday, FAA chief Steve Dickson confirmed that the agency had rejected Boeing's initial proposal to leave wiring bundles in place and said the decision on next steps was up to the planemaker.

Pending final approvals from the FAA, Boeing will move to physically separate the wiring bundles before the MAX is cleared for service, two people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing does not view the retrofits as delaying the plane's estimated return to service in the middle of the year at the earliest, one of the people added. Boeing expects changes to take roughly one week per aircraft, but it will do some of the work as it goes through the process of removing aircraft from storage, he said.

Representatives for Boeing and FAA declined to comment on whether the planemaker intends to separate the wiring bundles.

Boeing has noted in talks with the FAA that the same wiring bundles are in the 737 NG, which has been in service since 1997 and logged 205 million flight hours without any wiring issues.

Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded worldwide a year ago after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months.

The worldwide safety ban wiped billions off the company's value and sparked hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families.

Boeing has spent months updating the stall-prevention software known as MCAS linked to both crashes, but fresh issues have surfaced during intense scrutiny on the aircraft, pushing back regulators' re-approval of the plane by months.

Wiring was one such issue.

There are more than a dozen different locations on the 737 MAX where wiring bundles may be too close together. Most of the locations are under the cockpit in an electrical bay.

Boeing was already weeks into developing a backup plan in case the FAA rejected its arguments, the people said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Matthew Lewis)

By Eric M. Johnson and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13pPanama, Peru order school closures due to coronavirus
RE
06:58pEU's Hogan cancels trip to U.S., Canada over coronavirus concerns - EU officials
RE
06:54pSaudi Arabia reports 24 new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry
RE
06:48pHouse Democrats Work to Prepare Coronavirus Response Proposal
DJ
06:41pAs S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?
RE
06:35pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources
RE
06:34pUK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:34pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing to separate 737 MAX wire bundles before jet's return to service - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group