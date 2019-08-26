Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Brazil's Petrobras refineries sale lures trading cos, PetroChina, Saudi Aramco - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 09:18pm EDT
The entrance of the Petrobras Alberto Pasqualini Refinery is seen in Canoas

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's planned privatisation of eight Petroleo Brasileiro SA refineries has lured several of the world's largest trading and oil companies as prospective bidders, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Around 20 companies have signed non-disclosure agreements granting them access to the refineries' data and signalling that they are considering a bid, the sources added, speaking on condition of anonymity to disclose private details of the sale.

The first round of non-binding offers for four of the eight refineries Petrobras put on the block is due on Oct. 11, the sources said. The eight refineries have total capacity of 1.1 million barrels per day.

Among the potential bidders are trading firms Vitol SA , Glencore PLC and Trafigura AG . Local companies Ultrapar Participações SA and Raizen, a joint venture of Brazil's Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell, also signed non-disclosure agreements.

Other companies interested, according to the sources, include PetroChina Co and Sinopec, which already has a Brazilian joint venture with Spain's Repsol. Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco, which is planning one of the world's largest initial public offerings, is also looking at the refining units' numbers.

The request to access the data room is just the first step of companies interested in the deal, and does not mean they will deliver bids on Oct. 11.

Petrobras, PetroChina, Ultrapar, Sinopec and Vitol did not immediately comment on the matter. Raizen, Trafigura, Saudi Aramco and Glencore declined to comment.

TRANSFORMATIVE DEALS

The deal, to be one of Petrobras' largest divestitures ever, would transform Brazil's oil industry and may raise around $18 billion, bankers working on the deal say. Refining has traditionally been state-owned in Brazil, triggering occasional calls for government price controls.

At least partial privatisation is widely seen as one of the best possible ways to bring real competition to the Brazilian oil industry.

Antitrust watchdog CADE has already forced Petrobras to change its refinery sale process to boost competition, demanding the separate sale of each of the eight refineries. A single buyer will be barred from buying two of the largest refineries in the same area, whether it be the northeast, the south or the southeast.

Petrobras is also carving out logistics assets, such as oil pipelines and terminals, to sell along with the refineries, one of the sources said.

Most of the bidding groups are expected to include private pipeline operators, possibly including France's Engie and Canada's Brookfield, one of the sources said, explaining that oil companies are reaching out to them. Both companies recently acquired Petrobras assets.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Christian Plumb and Leslie Adler)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT 0.71% 67.75 Delayed Quote.28.57%
COSAN S. A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO -0.92% 47.55 End-of-day quote.43.43%
ENGIE 0.60% 13.5 Real-time Quote.7.78%
GLENCORE -1.49% 225.55 Delayed Quote.-22.60%
PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.82% 6.07 End-of-day quote.-15.12%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -1.32% 23.96 End-of-day quote.7.05%
REPSOL 0.36% 12.595 End-of-day quote.-10.55%
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD -1.64% 4.2 End-of-day quote.-14.43%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES -2.62% 15.6 End-of-day quote.-39.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras refineries sale lures trading cos, PetroChina, Saudi Aramco - sources
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59pDollar rebounds as Washington, Beijing tamp down trade tensions
RE
08:50pOil rises after Trump says China trade deal likely
RE
08:47pBrazil's Odebrecht proposes to creditors to swap debt for equity instruments - statement
RE
08:32pFERDINAND PIËCH : Bild
RE
06:21pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
06:21pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
05:58pAIR CANADA'S PLANNED TRANSAT ACQUISITION REQUIRES ADDITIONAL SCRUTINY : minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..
5RIFCO INC : RIFCO : Releases Annual Report for Year Ended March 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group