Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Campbell Soup steps up CEO search, COO a contender - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 10:42pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co board is drawing up a list of CEO candidates, with Chief Operating Officer Luca Mignini emerging as the top internal contender, as the company seeks to fend off a proxy challenge from Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, people familiar with the matter said.

Third Point unveiled a slate of nominees on Friday to replace Campbell's 12-member board, pushing it to more actively explore a sale and criticizing its lack of a succession plan after Chief Executive Denise Morrison left in May. Morrison's departure came after several years of weak corporate earnings.

Campbell board member Keith McLoughlin, who has served as interim CEO following Morrison's departure, has said he is not interested in having the job on a permanent basis.

That has added to pressure on Campbell to find a leader who will help it execute its ambitious turnaround plan, which it unveiled last month. Despite Morrison's exit almost four months ago, the board has only recently taken formal steps to look externally for a new CEO, according to the sources.

Mignini, 55, joined Campbell five years ago and was promoted in April to be its COO, putting the Italian-educated executive in charge of the U.S. company's snack and meal businesses, in addition to U.S. sales and global development. Morrison also held the COO position before she took the top job in 2011.

Investors who met with McLoughlin and Campbell Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro in recent days told Reuters that Mignini joined the meetings, in a sign the company was seeking to raise his profile. Mignini did not usually attend such meetings in the past, the investors said.

The board is also preparing to interview candidates from outside the company for the CEO position, although nobody external has been contacted yet, according to one of the people familiar with the arrangements.

Campbell's board, which includes three heirs of John Dorrance, the chemist who invented condensed soup and ran the company nearly a century ago, will review a list of external candidates at its next meeting at the end of September, the source added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. A Campbell spokesman declined to comment on whether Mignini was the top internal candidate and said the board had been working with executive-search firms to assess both internal and external candidates. Third Point declined to comment.

Third Point's board challenge could complicate the CEO selection process, given that shareholders could choose to replace board members who will be making that decision, in a vote that could be scheduled as early as November. The turmoil could discourage some of the consumer industry's top executives from applying, the sources said.

Third Point faces an uphill struggle in any battle for control of Campbell Soup, given that descendants of Dorrance own a combined stake of about 42 percent in the company. A board challenge could ratchet up pressure on Campbell, however, to explore a sale with more urgency.

EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

Third Point, which manages $18 billion in assets, has played a role in bringing new CEOs to several companies, including Jose Almeida to Baxter International Inc, Tad Smith to Sotheby's, and Marissa Mayer to Yahoo.

One external CEO candidate Campbell Soup's board is expected to consider is Mark Clouse, the chief executive of Pinnacle Foods Inc, who will soon be without a full-time job after his company agreed in June to sell itself to ConAgra Brands Inc for $8.1 billion.

Clouse, 49, is an industry veteran, having also held senior positions at Oreo-maker Mondelez International Inc and Kraft Foods Inc. It is not clear if Clouse would be interested in the role. He could not be reached for comment.

Campbell said on Aug. 30 it planned to sell its international and fresh refrigerated-foods units, and only left open the possibility of putting the whole company up for sale in the future, snubbing a call from Third Point to do so urgently.

The 149-year-old company, which revolutionized the home-cooking industry with easy-to-prepare soups and low-cost production techniques, has been struggling to attract young consumers to its namesake soups and Pepperidge Farm cookies.

Campbell's latest foray into fresh food has faltered, while Wall Street has questioned an acquisition strategy that increased debt at the same time as costs increased.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Richa Naidu and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL 0.09% 74.59 Delayed Quote.15.28%
CAMPBELL SOUP 0.42% 40.22 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
CONAGRA BRANDS 0.22% 36.33 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -2.23% 42.52 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
PINNACLE FOODS INC 0.15% 66.29 Delayed Quote.11.47%
SOTHEBYS 1.40% 47.83 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02pCHARLIE! CHARLIE! CHARLIE! : Taumoepeau Is Red Hot For The Vikings
PU
10:42pEXCLUSIVE : Campbell Soup steps up CEO search, COO a contender - sources
RE
10:30pREPORTS THAT MUSK SECURITY CLEARANCE UNDER REVIEW ARE INACCURATE : U.S. Air Force
RE
10:23pWhite House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz -- Update
DJ
05:26pLabour will make companies set up 'ownership funds' - Observer
RE
04:27pGreece says fiscal success means pension cuts, tax hikes not needed
RE
03:15pWages Are Rising. Will Inflation Follow?
DJ
02:07pGreek prime minister rules out snap election
RE
01:42pGROUND TURKEY VS. GROUND BEEF : Which is Better?
PU
01:38pGreek deal on Macedonia name won't push early elections, says PM Tsipras
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Fidelity Launches Hit By Chinese Share Decline
3TESLA : TESLA : shares fall post executive shakeup
4PINNACLE : PINNACLE : All aboard! Pinnacle 50 celebrates railroad museum
5GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.