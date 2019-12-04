Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Canada's Syncrude oil facility cuts output over operational issues - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility has reduced its December production by 1.6 million barrels due to operational problems, three market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Syncrude is a joint venture majority owned by Suncor Energy Inc, with minority stakes held by Imperial Oil Ltd and others. It can produce up to 360,000 barrels per day, upgrading thick bitumen to light oil.

The nature of the operational problems was not clear. Spokesmen for Syncrude, Suncor and Imperial could not be immediately reached for comment.

The site has over the years seen sporadic operational problems. It cut October synthetic crude sales by 1.4 million barrels because planned maintenance at the plant was extended.

Canadian oil prices strengthened, with light synthetic crude moving to a 25 cents per barrel premium over West Texas Intermediate (WTI) from the previous day's settlement of a 25 cents discount, according to NE2 Canada Inc.

By Rod Nickel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 1.15% 32.47 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
LME NICKEL CASH -0.18% 13600 End-of-day quote.30.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.20% 63.12 Delayed Quote.12.76%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.69% 41.4 Delayed Quote.6.77%
WTI 3.71% 58.5 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pGermany to end 2019 with big budget surplus that then shrinks - paper
RE
02:47pEurope's 'carbon border tax' could hurt climate negotiations - China adviser
RE
02:46pWall Street rebounds on renewed U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
02:45pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : December 4, 2019 — News Release – Cedar LNG Project — Participant Funding Available
PU
02:45pNATURAL GAS INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT : Associate Minister Nally
PU
02:43pMexican official flags progress on USMCA, says drug protections to ease
RE
02:35pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Mortgage Application Volume Declines
PU
02:20pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Results - 04 December 2019
PU
02:16pFed Pumps $70.1 Billion in One-Day Liquidity Into Financial Markets--Update
DJ
02:10pAMERICAN SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION : Registration Now Open for the 2020 Soy Social & Auction
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group