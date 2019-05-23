Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Canada's opposition leader to drop pledge to balance budget in two years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Conservative leader Scheer speaks in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer on Friday plans to drop a previous pledge to balance the budget within two years if elected, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has made it impossible to do so responsibly.

In a speech on his economic policy he will deliver at the Canadian Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, Scheer will promise to make a balanced budget part of his platform, but within about five years instead of two.

"In the last three years, Trudeau has made an even bigger mess of the budget than I thought possible... All of this has made it impossible for anyone to immediately and responsibly balance the budget," according to the text of the speech seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"Even the most optimistic projections don't have the Liberals balancing the budget for 20 more years ... But if Canadians elect a Conservative government this fall, we will balance the budget in about a quarter of that time," the text reads.

Scheer, 40, is challenging Trudeau in a national election set for October and polls show him holding onto a slight lead. In recent weeks Scheer has started to outline some of his foreign and economic policies.

In 2015, Trudeau promised to balance the budget by this year, which he has not done. But even with the deficit, Canada's net debt-to-GDP ratio is lower than its G7 rivals and debt as a share of output is expected to decline over the coming years from about 31 percent currently.

(Additional reporting by Kelsey Johnson in Toronto; Editing by Chris Reese)

By Steve Scherer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07pTrump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
RE
06:07pTrump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
RE
06:04pTrump administration announces $16 billion farm aid plan to offset trade war losses
RE
06:03pFed officials say trade tensions could threaten growth
RE
05:53pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Latin American Regional Aviation Holding S. de R.L. v. Oriental Republic of Uruguay (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/16)
PU
05:52pTrump says Speaker Pelosi wants two weeks to learn U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
05:35pTreasury Yields Fall to Lowest Level Since 2017 Amid Worries on Growth, Trade -- Update
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up On Safe-Haven Demand, Treasury Yield Retreat - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:20pEXCLUSIVE : Canada's opposition leader to drop pledge to balance budget in two years
RE
05:18pBOND REPORT : 2-year, 10-year Treasury Yields See Steepest Daily Fall In Nearly 5 Months As Trade-war Fears Spook
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
2Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
3BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. companies warn Trump's tariffs could hit results
4L'Oréal Chief Ethics Officer to Receive 'Bill Daniels Being a Difference' Award
5EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. : Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About