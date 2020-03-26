Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Capital One got CFTC waiver after oil price plunge increased swap exposure - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Capital One banking center in New York's financial district

U.S. lender Capital One Financial Corp got a waiver from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) after plunging oil prices increased the bank's derivatives exposure above a key regulatory threshold, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

On Friday, the CFTC said it would temporarily exempt a U.S. bank from a requirement to register as a "Major Swap Participant" even though its growing energy swaps exposure would technically require it to do so by the end of the next quarter.

The CFTC did not name the bank on Friday, but the two sources told Reuters it was Virginia-based Capital One, which is best known for its retail lending and credit card business.

The regulator and Capital One declined to comment on the identity of the bank on Wednesday. A spokesman for the CFTC said it issued the waiver to protect the bank and its energy clients from undue disruption, given the unprecedented market conditions over the past month amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have actively encouraged all market participants to identify regulatory relief or other assistance that may be needed to help support robust, orderly and liquid markets in the face of this pandemic," the spokesman said.

Capital One's waiver lasts until Sept. 30, but if energy prices remain low or the bank's exposure remains above the threshold, it will register as a swap participant or make business adjustments, the CFTC said on Friday. The designation entails a number of complex and costly reporting and compliance obligations, which the CFTC spokesman said could hurt the institution's ability to keep lending.

The bank is a relatively small player in the energy lending and financing business, with energy loans accounting for just 1.4% of its total loan book, its filings show.

As part of that business, Capital One enters into commodity swaps with its commercial oil and gas clients to help them mitigate the risk of energy price swings and the related borrowing risks. Typically, those trades do not bring Capital One's swaps exposure anywhere close to the CFTC's registration threshold, according to the CFTC's Friday notice.

But a 50% plunge in crude oil prices caused by the coronavirus and a flood of supply by top producers has seen its exposure on those swaps balloon, putting it on course to hit the threshold by the end of this month, the CFTC said.

Broadly speaking, that threshold kicks in if a bank has $1 billion in daily average aggregate commodity swap exposure that is not secured by collateral, such as cash margin.

Following the 2007-2009 financial crisis during which several major institutions were toppled by their derivatives exposure, Congress created a slew of swap trading laws to reduce systemic risk and increase the visibility of the market.

Still, the decision to grant a waiver in this case has sparked worries that regulators are going too easy on banks in a bid to prop up lending, potentially exposing them to more risk down the road if energy prices do not rebound.

Across the board, regulators have scrambled to grant regulatory relief, worried banks will pull back from lending and exacerbate corporate liquidity stress.

"The priority of the CFTC is not to prop up an ailing sector. It?s to ensure that the market is protected from risks," said Tyson Slocum, a director at government watchdog group Public Citizen and a member of the CFTC's Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee.

He added he was worried the agency would give exemptions to other banks caught flatfooted by the market turmoil.

"I've got concerns with over-leveraged banks in the oil and gas sector. I don?t want this to spread across the financial sector," he added.

(Editing by Michelle Price and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Chris Prentice and Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Bangladesh
PU
03:25pTWO TESLA EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : company email
RE
03:21pTens of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
03:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Report on the Troubled Asset Relief Program—March 2020
PU
03:17pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
03:12pWall St. rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus
RE
03:10pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group