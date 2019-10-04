Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Cedar Fair rebuffs $4 billion offer from Six Flags - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

(Reuters) - U.S. amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP has rejected a $4 billion (£3.24 billion) cash-and-stock offer from larger peer Six Flags Entertainment Corp as inadequate, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Cedar Fair's decision is a blow to Six Flags, which is already the world's largest regional theme park operator and has been looking to expand its footprint so it can increase its ticketing pricing power.

Six Flags had offered to acquire Cedar Fair for around $70 per share, to be paid for the most part by using Six Flags shares as currency, but also funded with a small cash component, the sources said. Cedar Fair shares were trading at around $58 right before Reuters broke news of Six Flags' bid on Wednesday.

Cedar Fair responded that Six Flags' bid was too low, not least because it did not compensate Cedar Fair shareholders for giving up on the company's tax-advantageous publicly traded partnership. This allows the company to pay out the majority of its earnings to shareholders without first paying U.S. federal or state income taxes.

Six Flags Chief Executive James Reid-Anderson is preparing to retire by the end of February, and the company had offered Cedar Fair executives roles in the management of the combined company, though this was not enough to persuade them, the sources added.

Reactions from stock market investors, as well as amusement park fans concerned about the impact of the potential deal on how Cedar Fair parks will be run, have been negative, and there is no indication that Six Flags will counter with a new offer, the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Cedar Fair and Six Flags did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Based in Grand Prairie, Texas, Six Flags has 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio, Cedar Fair owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks and an indoor water park in several U.S. states and in Toronto, Ontario.

Dealmaking in the leisure and entertainment sector has been heating up. Earlier this week, private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc said it had agreed to acquire a 65% stake in U.S. resort operator Great Wolf Resorts Inc in a $2.9 billion deal. Great Wolf’s owner, Centerbridge Partners LP, will remain an investor in the company.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

By Greg Roumeliotis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:42pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : The Pass-Through of Large Cost Shocks in an Inflationary Economy
PU
12:42pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Shell's Pierce field FID
PU
12:42pBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : The Nonpuzzling Behavior of Median Inflation
PU
12:37pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : Texas corn farmers welcome news on RFS from Trump Administration
PU
12:37pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Trump's Ethanol Announcement Is Good News for Kansas Farmers
PU
12:34pU.S. Trade Gap Widened in August -- Update
DJ
12:24p'Goldilocks' jobs report, bets of Fed rate cut boost Wall Street
RE
12:23pIrish Finance Minister says government has 600 million euro surplus for budget
RE
12:22pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEBRASK : Gov. Ricketts Thanks President Trump for Delivering on Ethanol Promise
PU
12:17pEXCLUSIVE : Cedar Fair rebuffs $4 billion offer from Six Flags - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group