Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: China approves $20 billion mega petchem complex in Shandong oil hub - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:04am EDT

By Chen Aizhu

China is reviving a $20 billion petrochemical project in eastern Shandong province as part of efforts to dial up infrastructure spending to support an economy struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, two China-based industry sources said.

The 400,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and 3 million tonne-per-year ethylene plant in Yantai, Shandong, the country's hub for independent oil refineries, was proposed years ago but approval has been slowing in coming because of China's struggle with excess refining capacity.

China's state planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), gave initial approval on Monday for the project, allowing Shandong province to start planning for construction, said the sources with knowledge of the approval.

A representative for the project, Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, did not immediately comment. The NDRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Shandong Nanshan Group, a private aluminium smelter based in Yantai, will be the lead investor of the nearly 140 billion yuan ($20 billion) venture, and other investors include chemical group Wanhua and the Shandong provincial government, said one of the sources.

The two sources declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The project could help cut China's petrochemical imports but would likely worsen its surplus of refined fuel products.

Shandong's refining sector has become less competitive in recent years after the start-up of large integrated petrochemical projects like Hengli Petrochemical's Dalian plant and Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp's Zhoushan complex.

The Yulong project will be the latest addition to China's recent wave of petrochemical investments, which have been led by the private sector and drawn global giants like BASF and Exxon Mobil
to build complexes in the world's top petrochemical consumer and importer.https://reut.rs/2yVgEwd

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 5.89% 51.52 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.74% 48.7 End-of-day quote.-34.45%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.78% 46.28 Delayed Quote.-33.68%
ISRAEL CORPORATION LTD 2.81% 39580 Delayed Quote.-45.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.79% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. 0.35% 84.7 Delayed Quote.-50.87%
RENTIAN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.01 End-of-day quote.-23.08%
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD. 1.48% 2.06 End-of-day quote.-8.04%
SINOPEC ENGINEERING (GROUP) CO., LTD. 0.62% 3.27 End-of-day quote.-29.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.31% 7.1184 Delayed Quote.2.56%
WTI 2.57% 36.362 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WORKS : MMK announces the AGM results
EQ
05:18aQatar Petroleum's $19 billion LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders
RE
05:17aChina auto sales growth seen for 2nd straight month, boosting recovery hopes
RE
05:16aP&O CRUISES : extends pause in operations for all sailings until October 15, 2020
PR
05:16aCARNIVAL & : P&O Cruises - P&O Cruises extends pause in operations until October 15
PR
05:09aFinance chief who guided Tesco from scandal to turnaround to retire
RE
05:09aGEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA : sources
RE
05:06aELECTROCOMPONENTS : Full-year results (year ended 31 March 2020) (Presentation)
PU
05:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ighalo to Remain With Manchester United Till 2021
AQ
05:06aRH BOPHELO : South African Healthcare Firm RH Bophelo to Invest More in Rwanda
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group