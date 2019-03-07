Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: China buys at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans - traders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 01:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Soy bean seeds are seen in a container at a farm in Gideon, Missouri

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned firms bought at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Thursday for shipment primarily from Pacific Northwest grain export terminals from June to September, two traders with knowledge of the deals said.

The purchases were the first since U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Twitter that China had committed to buying an additional 10 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans during trade talks on Feb. 22.

The two nations have levied tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods since last summer in a bruising trade war that has riled commodities markets and shifted global trade flows.

Washington and Beijing have been negotiating a trade agreement for weeks and are reported to be nearing a deal.

News of Thursday's sales lifted soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade as traders cheered the renewed buying by the world's top soybean importer following days of rumours that China was shopping for U.S. soy.

"They've been sporadically tire-kicking for a few days, checking on prices. They finally pulled the trigger today," said a U.S. soybean export trader.

The futures gains, however, were restricted by worries that the purchases would hardly dent massive soybean stockpiles in the United States and around the globe as farmers in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter, are harvesting a bumper crop.

China drastically cut purchases of U.S. agricultural products last summer after slapping steep duties on a raft of U.S. goods in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on scores of Chinese products.

China has booked only about 9.4 million tonnes of the latest U.S. soybean harvest as of the end of February, a fraction of the 27.7 million tonnes booked at the same point a year earlier, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Steve Orlofsky)

By Karl Plume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Enhanced security crucial for production stability, say NOC security personnel
PU
01:59pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy, johnson, bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to combat russian influence, aid european security
PU
01:56pChina makes biggest U.S. sorghum purchase since trade war began
RE
01:54pLEE ZELDIN : Rep. Zeldin Denounces Democratic Whip Clyburn Comments Minimizing Holocaust
PU
01:54pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Announces Appointments to the National Potato Promotion Board
PU
01:52pEXCLUSIVE : China buys at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans - traders
RE
01:50pEXCLUSIVE : SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
RE
01:49pEU trade chief says no support in Europe for comprehensive U.S. trade deal
RE
01:39pNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : China Purchases U.S. Sorghum
PU
01:39pNASSAU COUNTY NY : Senior scams & consumer fraud community forums
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.