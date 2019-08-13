Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: China cenbank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man sits in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's yuan <CNY=CFXS> is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday.

China is able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington's recent move to label Beijing a currency manipulator, Zhu Jun, head of the central bank's international department, said in a text interview with Reuters.

She said China was "shocked" by the U.S. Treasury Department's move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after China let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.

China is confident that the yuan will be a "strong currency" over the medium and long term, Zhu said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.00% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-0.83%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 7.10197 Delayed Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.11% 7.0655 Delayed Quote.2.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Deficit on the current account balance turns to surplus
PU
03:12aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Auto Industry Downturn Further Deepens De-Growth of All Segments Continues
PU
03:12aGOVERNMENT OF FINLAND : Customs enhances the combat against African swine fever – Customs trains a food detector dog for Helsinki Airport
PU
03:05aEXCLUSIVE : China cenbank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely
RE
03:01aOil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support
RE
02:58aJapan says South Korea failed to justify trade restriction
RE
02:53aOil prices fall on slowing demand concerns, but efforts to curb supply support
RE
02:52aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Beef talks make some progress on issues for beef farmers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
3ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
4CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
5BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group