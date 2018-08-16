Exclusive: China central bank bans some offshore yuan deposits and lending via FTZ scheme - sources

The move was announced in a notice by the Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday morning, the sources said.

The restriction on offshore yuan deposits and lending applies to some Free Trade Accounting Unit (FTU) businesses though it is not expected to affect cross-border capital flows that reflect real demand, according to the notice.

The move was aimed at tightening offshore yuan liquidity and making shorting the Chinese currency more expensive, traders said.

The Shanghai branch of the PBOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the matter.

FTU businesses were introduced through financial reforms in the Pilot Free Trade Zone in Shanghai, and are managed by Chinese banks separately from their ordinary domestic accounts.

China's yuan strengthened on Thursday, with the offshore yuan <CNH=D3> trading at 6.8966 per dollar as of 0728 GMT, up from its previous close of 6.9470.

