Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: China central bank bans some offshore yuan deposits and lending via FTZ scheme - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 09:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank has restricted commercial banks from using some interbank accounts to deposit or lend yuan offshore through free trade zone schemes, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The move was announced in a notice by the Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday morning, the sources said.

The restriction on offshore yuan deposits and lending applies to some Free Trade Accounting Unit (FTU) businesses though it is not expected to affect cross-border capital flows that reflect real demand, according to the notice.

The move was aimed at tightening offshore yuan liquidity and making shorting the Chinese currency more expensive, traders said.

The Shanghai branch of the PBOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the matter.

FTU businesses were introduced through financial reforms in the Pilot Free Trade Zone in Shanghai, and are managed by Chinese banks separately from their ordinary domestic accounts.

China's yuan strengthened on Thursday, with the offshore yuan <CNH=D3> trading at 6.8966 per dollar as of 0728 GMT, up from its previous close of 6.9470.

(Reporting by Li Zheng, Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister’s greetings to the Republic of Korea
PU
11:06aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA : Prime Minister’s greetings to India on the occasion of Independence Day
PU
11:02aChina nearly quadruples infrastructure approvals in July
RE
10:56aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Foreign portfolio investment transactions yield net inflows in July
PU
10:56aIndonesia President Joko Widodo Unveils 2019 Budget Proposal
DJ
10:56aUK retail sales grow faster in July, helped by World Cup and clothes discounting
RE
10:56aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Marine Lubricants Market worth $6.66 billion by 2023
PU
10:48aEXCLUSIVE - AMAZON CONSIDERING UK INSURANCE COMPARISON SITE : sources
RE
10:48aTRUMP'S LATEST BOOST TO THE DOLLAR : U.S.-Turkey spat
RE
10:48aU.K. Retail Sales Rebounded in July
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
4BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : presents half-year results and terminates loss-making low-end tr..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.