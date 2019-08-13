Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: China central bank official says yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man sits in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's yuan is at an appropriate level currently and two-way fluctuations in the currency will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on Tuesday.

The yuan <CNY=CFXS> has weakened nearly 2.4% since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened earlier this month to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods from Sept. 1, though there are signs China is trying to stem the declines.

"The current level of RMB exchange rate is appropriately aligned with fundamentals of China's economy and market supply and demand," Zhu Jun, head of the central bank's international department, said in an interview with Reuters.

She said China was "shocked" by the U.S. Treasury Department's move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after Beijing let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.

But Zhu asserted that China will be able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington's currency-manipulator label.

In the short run, external shocks will also play a role by influencing the yuan's movements, she said.

"That said, as long as RMB moves in an orderly manner based on market supply and demand, such movements in either direction do not necessarily mean disorderly movement of capital flow," Zhu said. The yuan is also known as renminbi, or RMB.

The yuan will be supported by China's solid economic fundamentals, a stable debt ratio, contained financial risks, adequate foreign exchange reserves, and favorable interest rate spreads between China and major advanced economies, she said.

"Over the medium and long term, we have full confidence in RMB as a strong currency," Zhu said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)

By Kevin Yao and Ryan Woo
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.57% 3.58 End-of-day quote.-1.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.09727 Delayed Quote.3.35%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.13% 7.0639 Delayed Quote.2.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aU.K. Real Wages Grow at Fastest Pace in Four Years
DJ
04:49aUK pay growth rises to 11-year high, job creation beats forecasts
RE
04:47aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Statement on ATM Fees
PU
04:42aSteinhoff says will struggle for profitability -presentation
RE
04:42aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : Strong business investment appetite
PU
04:27aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Harvest Estimates - July 2019
PU
04:23aOil prices fall on demand concerns, rising U.S. output
RE
04:21aOil prices fall on demand concerns, rising U.S. output
RE
04:12aWORLD FIRST UK : Italian election fears offer a brief sterling rebound
PU
04:09aMalaysia's July CPI seen steady at 1.5% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2CMC MARKETS PLC : Plus500 profit tanks, regulatory threat looms in Australia
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4ALK-ABELLO A/S : Six-month interim report (Q2) 2019
5HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group