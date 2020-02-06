Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:27am EST
Vivo logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - China's Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, in a move analysts say is meant to challenge the dominance of Google’s Play store.

The four companies are ironing out kinks in what is known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). The platform aims to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The GDSA was initially aiming to launch in March, sources said, although it is not clear how that will be affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A prototype website says the platform will initially cover nine "regions" including India, Indonesia and Russia.

Oppo and Vivo are both owned by Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics. All four companies declined to comment for this story.

Google, whose services are banned in China, earned about $8.8 billion globally from the Play store in 2019, said Katie Williams, an analyst at Sensor Tower. Google also sells content such as movies, books and apps on the Play store and collects a 30% commission.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

“By forming this alliance each company will be looking to leverage the others’ advantages in different regions, with Xiaomi’s strong user base in India, Vivo and Oppo in Southeast Asia, and Huawei in Europe,” said Nicole Peng, the VP of Mobility at Canalys.

“Secondly, it’s to start to build some more negotiation power against Google,” she added. 

Together the four companies made up 40.1% of global handset shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the consultancy IDC. While Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have full access to Google services in international markets, Huawei lost access for new devices last year after the United States barred American suppliers from selling goods and service to it, citing national security.

Chinese vendors are trying to capture a greater share of software and services as hardware sales slow, said Will Wong, a smartphone analyst with IDC.

“App store, pre-loading apps, advertisements and gaming are areas that could generate new revenue” he said. 

Huawei is also moving away from Google by developing its own Harmony OS as an alternative.

The GDSA's website includes the logo of Wanka Online, a Hong Kong-listed Android "ecosystem" platform next to a contact for the GDSA’s General Secretariat. Wanka declined to confirm its involvement.

The GDSA might be able to lure some app developers by providing more exposure than the already-crowded Play store, and the new platform could provide better monetary incentives, analysts said.

"By making it simple for developers to increase their reach across multiple app stores, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi stand to attract more developers and, ultimately, more apps," said Williams.

However, managing the alliance may be a challenge Peng said. "The execution is difficult as its hard to say which company is pulling more weight and investing more in it. We haven’t seen the alliance model work well in the past."

By David KIRTON
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.04% 1446.05 Delayed Quote.7.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.45% 63.1281 Delayed Quote.1.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42aUK seeks big tariff reductions in U.S. trade deal
RE
05:41aCoronavirus may knock 0.1-0.3 pct point off Indonesia's 2020 GDP growth-minister
RE
05:40aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
05:40aChina drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus
RE
05:39aHong Kong central bank asks lenders to aid virus-hit borrowers
RE
05:35aNokia's surprise profit rise fails to salvage 2019 dividend
RE
05:33aBritain seeking far-reaching tariff cuts in post Brexit U.S. trade deal
RE
05:27aEXCLUSIVE : China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
RE
05:22aOil rises for a second day as OPEC+ weighs coronavirus action
RE
05:16aValentino CEO says Mayhoola is long term shareholder
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2019
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group