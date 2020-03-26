Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Cirque du Soleil explores options including bankruptcy - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Artists perform during Cirque du Soleil's Crystal show in Riga

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is exploring debt restructuring options that include a potential bankruptcy filing, after it was forced to cancel shows because of the coronavirus outbreak, people familiar with the matter said.

The famed Montreal-based circus company, largely known for its regular shows in Las Vegas venues, had to temporarily lay off most of its staff after social distancing measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus nixed its performances.

Cirque du Soleil is working with restructuring advisers to address a cash crunch and its roughly $900 million in debt, the sources said on Thursday.

Creditors are also in talks with advisers as they prepare for possible negotiations with the company, the sources said.

Cirque du Soleil has not yet decided how to address its strained finances, the sources cautioned, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations. The company declined to comment.

Entertainment companies that put on shows in confined spaces, such as movie theaters and theme parks, are reeling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened nearly 500,000 people and caused more than 22,000 deaths around the world.

Attempting to slow infections, governments have banned large gatherings, ordered people to remain at home and shut businesses deemed nonessential, including casinos.

Cirque du Soleil's layoffs affected more than 4,600 employees, or about 95% of its workforce, the company said.

Cirque du Soleil's current woes have been exacerbated by debt taken on to fund a $1.5 billion deal in 2015 that resulted in private equity firm TPG acquiring a majority stake in the company. TPG has enlisted its own restructuring advisers to work through the company's deteriorating finances, the sources said. The private equity firm declined to comment.

Moody's Investors Service earlier this month cut Cirque du Soleil's credit rating deep into junk territory and said there was a "high risk" the company would default on its debt. Canceled shows this year are expected to result in steep financial losses for the company "with limited prospects for a tenable capital structure thereafter," the ratings firm said in a March 18 note.

Cirque du Soleil had about $105 million in funds available as of December, consisting of $20 million in cash and the rest from a revolving credit line, Moody's said. Cirque du Soleil is expected to spend about $165 million over the next year, including on ticket reimbursements for canceled shows and debt payment, the ratings firm said.

A portion of Cirque du Soleil's term loan was trading at 48 cents on the dollar this week, indicating investor concerns about the company's ability to repay its debts.

By Mike Spector and Jessica DiNapoli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31pTop U.S. bank regulator says 'banks are safe' amid pandemic
RE
03:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF MAL : Minister Shahid sends Independence Day greetings to Bangladesh
PU
03:25pTWO TESLA EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : company email
RE
03:21pTens of millions face losing jobs in escalating coronavirus crisis
RE
03:18pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Report on the Troubled Asset Relief Program—March 2020
PU
03:17pWorld's ailing airlines appeal for aid as U.S. offers $58 billion
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pCanada's TSX and the loonie gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
03:12pWall St. rallies for third day as investors focus on stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
3IPSEN : IPSEN : Provides Update on Palovarotene Clinical Programs
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Director/Pdmr Shareholding
5UMICORE : UMICORE :'s response to COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group