Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: EPA aims to curb biofuel credit market speculation via five-pillared draft rule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposal to curb speculation in the biofuel credit market will include five measures aimed at preventing hoarding of the credits and improving monitoring to identify potential market manipulation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The proposed measures, sent to the White House for review on Monday, include requiring quarterly, instead of annual, retirement or sales of the credits – called Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs – and blocking certain non-obligated parties from purchasing RINs.

Other measures call for RIN buyers to disclose their holdings to EPA if they acquire large volumes of RINs in excess of a certain threshold – likely 120 percent of their obligation - and improved deal reporting to the agency so it can identify and prevent efforts at market manipulation, the source said.

Along with the RIN market reform proposals, the EPA on Monday sent a draft of its proposed rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, also known as E15.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pFed's Brainard Adjusts Outlook to Fewer Rate Increases
DJ
12:34pEuro tumbles to lowest since mid-2017 as ECB restarts stimulus
RE
12:33pGEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF CONVENIENCE STORES : GACS Announces New Lunch & Learn Series
PU
12:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : FDA Releases New Installment of Intentional Adulteration Draft Guidance
PU
12:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : FieldWatch Announces Technology Innovations, New Member States
PU
12:32pEuro tumbles to lowest since mid-2017 as ECB restarts stimulus
RE
12:25pEUROPE : ECB upset knocks European stocks
RE
12:24pECB'S DRAGHI SURPRISED COLLEAGUES WITH BOLD STIMULUS PLANS : sources
RE
12:13pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 097-097 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the import of cultural goods - A8-0308/2018(097-097)
PU
12:07pGlobal stocks weaken but dollar gains in wake of ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA : AVIVA : to change dividend plans under new CEO
2COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : hit by Brexit effect on housing market
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading ..
5CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : full-year earnings hit by electric investments, downturn

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.