Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Exxon agrees $4 billion sale of Norway oil and gas assets - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:56pm EDT
Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba

LONDON/ ABERDEEN, Scotland (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell its Norwegian oil and gas assets for up to $4 billion (3.25 billion pounds), ending its production in a country where it started operations more than a century ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

U.S. oil major Exxon said in June it was looking to sell its Norwegian upstream portfolio, which comprises minority stakes in more than 20 fields, operated by local producer Equinor and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell.

An Exxon spokeswoman said: "As a matter of practice, we don't comment on commercial discussions."

Shares in Exxon, the world's biggest publicly traded oil company, rose 1.7% to a session high in New York after Reuters reported a sale had been agreed.

The Irving, Texas-based company has held talks in recent weeks with a number of interested parties including Oslo-listed companies Equinor, Aker BP, and DNO, Stockholm-listed Lundin Petroleum as well as Var Energi, backed by Italy's Eni, and private equity firm Hitech Vision, industry sources said.

Equinor, Lundin and DNO were not immediately available to comment. Var declined to comment.

The three sources said that Exxon had closed the sale process in recent days with one buyer after agreeing on the terms of a sale.

Exxon hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process, banking sources told Reuters last month.

Jefferies declined to comment.

In 2017, Exxon's net production from fields off Norway was around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to its website.

The sale, if approved by regulators and completed, comes after Exxon focused in recent years on growing its onshore U.S. shale production, particularly in the Permian basin, as well as developing huge oil discoveries in Guyana.

Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy said in a note in June that as of Jan 1, 2019, Exxon held 530 million barrels of oil equivalent on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

"The profile is mature and declining, but nevertheless sizeable in terms of current production. A portfolio generating high cash flow and with limited tax balances, given the Norwegian fiscal regime with 90% nominal tax relief on investment, will be highly attractive for any E&P company without sufficient revenue," Rystad analyst Simon Sjothun said.

Exxon is also considering selling its assets in the British North Sea after more than 50 years, industry sources told Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla, additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Susan Fenton and Alexandra Hudson)

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP 4.79% 251.5 Delayed Quote.6.74%
DNO ASA 7.40% 12.85 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
ENI SPA 1.45% 13.868 End-of-day quote.-1.06%
EQUINOR ASA 7.51% 166.75 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
LUNDIN PETROLEUM 2.66% 309 Delayed Quote.33.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pSIGNET JEWELERS : Jewelry Retailers Bring Back Luster, but Hurdles Remain
DJ
03:07pOKEA : Oil cargo from Draugen
PU
03:07pBLACKBAUD : Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:07pORION MINERALS : DMRE Approves R4 Billion Mining Rights
AQ
03:07pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - CURLF
GL
03:05pAmerican Airlines to Sponsor K-Pop Together Festival in Lewisville
BU
03:04pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico moves to launch world's largest oil hedge program - sources
RE
03:04pSoybeans Sink as Traders Grow Weary of Trade Fight
DJ
03:02pWOLTERS KLUWER : to Host Session at the 2019 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress
PU
03:02pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Valaris plc (f/k/a Ensco Rowan plc) of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VAL
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group