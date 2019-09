Exxon said in June it was looking to sell its Norwegian upstream portfolio, which includes minority stakes in more than 20 other fields, operated by local producer Equinor and Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell.

An Exxon spokeswoman said: "As a matter of practice, we don't comment on commercial discussions."

