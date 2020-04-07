Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Eyeing defaults, U.S. direct lender Colchis Capital to shut funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 05:12pm BST

San Francisco-based Colchis Capital Management LP, a pioneer backer of online direct lending platforms, is winding down its main funds as disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus have started to hit its consumer and real estate loans, according to materials reviewed by Reuters.

"The largest risk to the Colchis Income Funds is unemployment for our consumer loans and weakness in the housing market for our bridge real estate loans," Colchis Chief Investment Officer Robert Conrads wrote in a letter to investors on March 31. "Moreover, there is no consensus as to the timing or strength of the recovery in employment and economic conditions."

Colchis told investors to anticipate annual returns, based on a simulation, of around minus 1.7% if U.S. unemployment rises to 10%, versus a return of 4.2% if unemployment dips to 4%. The official U.S. unemployment rate now stands at around 5.5%, but is likely to be at least twice that, according to economists.

Representatives for the firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Colchis, founded in 2005 and led by Conrads and his son Ted Conrads, managed nearly $1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company invests in consumer and real estate loans and related securities and facilities, including relationships with online lenders Marlette Funding and PeerStreet, according to another document sent to investors last week.

Colchis has invested approximately $6 billion in more than 500,000 digital loans since 2011, according to its website.

Conrads also wrote that the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was "difficult, if not impossible" to reflect in monthly valuations of Colchis' loan portfolio, making it challenging to treat investors looking to cash out fairly.

As part of the wind down, Colchis has suspended withdrawals, the letter said. It estimated a 19-month process to return all fund equity, according to the client materials.

Colchis is considering the launch of a successor investment vehicle focused on more attractive distressed debt opportunities, such as asset-backed bonds and consumer loan portfolios, one of the documents said.

Colchis was part of a wave of money managers that used high-tech loan platforms to fill a lending gap left by banks, which had retreated from riskier small loans in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Private debt funds managed a record $812 billion globally ? more than double the amount in 2012 ? with nearly $500 billion in North America as of June 1, 2019, according to data provider Preqin. The surge in assets and managers increased risk and lowered returns, as Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-funds-lending-idUSKBN1A90CJ in 2017.

Reuters recently reported that the SEC had increased its scrutiny of private credit funds https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-funds-directlending-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-sec-steps-up-scrutiny-of-private-debt-financial-games-idUSKBN20Y261, given potential manipulation of loan pricing, especially in a negative economic environment.

By Lawrence Delevingne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pIn apparent swipe at China, Pompeo calls for transparency in coronavirus fight
RE
12:34pU.S. job openings fall; coronavirus shutdowns seen causing further declines
RE
12:30pECB makes it easier for banks to tap credit amid coronavirus crisis
RE
12:30pEU weighs new requirements for firms against biodiversity, pandemic risks
RE
12:28pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : April 07, 2020
PU
12:27pUK's Supreme Court confirms PrivatBank claim to be heard in London
RE
12:23pEIA ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION : expects the United States will return to being a net importer of crude oil and petroleum products
PU
12:22pImpossible dilemma? World watches Italy as businesses plead to return to work
RE
12:12pEXCLUSIVE : Eyeing defaults, U.S. direct lender Colchis Capital to shut funds
RE
12:09pOPEC+ WON'T MEET UNTIL OIL OUTPUT NUMBERS AGREED : Iran oil minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group