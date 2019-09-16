Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: F-35 chief to run Lockheed aeronautics as Evans undergoes medical treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump hosts White House showcase of American-made products in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greg Ulmer, head of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter programme, will temporarily lead the company's aeronautics division while its current chief, Michele Evans, undergoes treatment for a "significant" medical issue, Evans told employees on Monday.

Evans, 54, who took over as executive vice president of Lockheed's largest division in October 2018, is widely seen as a leading candidate to succeed Marillyn Hewson, 65, as chief executive of Lockheed, the No. 1 U.S. arms maker.

The surprise announcement about Evans' illness came at the start of the high-profile annual Air Force Association conference in Washington, and could raise questions about Lockheed's succession planning.

Evans was diagnosed with cancer several months ago but has continued to work while undergoing treatment, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Evans gave no details, but told employees about what she called "a significant medical issue" in a letter on Monday.

"While it's certainly been an unexpected shock for me and my family, the prognosis is excellent and the condition is curable," she wrote in the memo, a copy of which was viewed by Reuters.

She said she would remain engaged as much as possible, but Ulmer would serve as her delegate and acting executive vice president of the aeronautics division through late November, while she focused on her recovery.

Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca said the medical issue was discovered during Evans' annual executive physical and follow-up with medical personnel.

"Her prognosis is excellent, the condition is treatable, and a full recovery is expected," he said.

"Evans has been viewed as the leading internal candidate to succeed Marillyn Hewson, so people inside and outside the company will be following this story closely," said Loren Thompson, a defence consultant with close ties to Lockheed.

Evans worked at multiple positions across Lockheed throughout her 32 years in the weapons industry, and plays a leading role in the company's diversity initiatives.

Industry insiders and analysts say she is among the top candidates to succeed Hewson, given her age, strategic vision and broad range of experience across the company.

Lockheed last year changed its mandatory retirement age rules to exempt the CEO, allowing Hewson to stay on past this year. It has not named a chief operating officer to start the process of choosing a successor to Hewson, who last year topped Fortune magazine's U.S. list of most powerful women.

Aeronautics, the largest of the company's four divisions, reported a 15% increase in revenues to $11.13 billion in the first half of 2019, with operating profit up 13% to $1.18 billion in the same period.

With about 25,000 employees, Lockheed's aeronautics division builds the F-35 stealth fighter, the C-130J transport plane, and a variety of other military aircraft. It also includes the company's famed Skunk Works advanced development unit.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)

By Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 2.19% 393.26 Delayed Quote.46.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pEvidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
RE
02:50pU.S. prepared to tap emergency oil reserves, Perry says no decision yet
RE
02:50pEvidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
RE
02:48pWall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike
RE
02:47pATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA 'UNPRECEDENTED' : U.S. defense secretary
RE
02:45pBahrain's Bapco refinery says operations continue after Saudi pipeline cutoff
RE
02:43pOil rallies after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks slip
RE
02:42pDon't expect oil shocks to move the Fed
RE
02:42pUN UNITED NATIONS : New Permanent Representative of Tunisia Presents Credentials
PU
02:42pBEAMA FEDERATION OF BRITISH ELECTROTECHNICAL AND : responds to Fuel Poverty Strategy consultation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil rallies after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks slip
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group