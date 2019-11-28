Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Finns to propose nudging up contributions to next EU budget - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President-designate Von der Leyen is pictured in Brussels

Current European Union president Finland is expected to propose that the bloc's next seven-year budget starting in 2021 amounts to 1.07-1.08% of the member states' gross national income, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

The current 2014-2020 budget for the 28 member states including Britain is 1.00% of the bloc's Gross National Income (GNI), or roughly 130-150 billion euros a year. Excluding Britain, which is due to leave the EU, the current budget is equivalent 1.13% of GNI of the other 27 countries.

Finland will soon present the proposed headline number to other EU countries and national EU leaders will discuss it at their last summit this year on Dec. 12-13.

The bloc's executive European Commission has already proposed a budget for 2021-27 of 1.11% of the EU27 GNI.

Talks about the size of the budget are extremely sensitive.

While the bloc of 500 million people has ambitions to tackle new challenges, its resources are dwindling. An exit for Britain -- one of the biggest net payers -- could leave a gaping hole.

Other major net payers led by Germany are reluctant to contribute more and want common spending capped at 1 percent of GNI. But poorer countries to the east and south want to keep generous EU cohesion funding to advance their economies.

New Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, a German conservative, wants to spend more on new priority areas including managing migration, fighting climate change and advancing the digital economy.

Currently, cohesion and agriculture funding each account for just over a third of the total for the 27 countries.

As part of the budget negotiations, some EU countries also want to get rid of special rebates like those enjoyed by Britain and the Netherlands. The Netherlands, a net payer, is not impressed by this idea.

France meanwhile favours introducing an EU-wide digital tax on tech giants like Facebook and Google to boost joint coffers without raising individual member states' contributions.

After the initial discussion on the Finish proposal in Brussels in mid-December, EU leaders may hold an extra summit in February to try to move closer to an agreement, several EU diplomatic sources said.

The EU parliament has called for an even bigger budget of 1.3% of GNI. All players will have to converge around one figure for there to be a deal, meaning it could be difficult to seal an agreement by mid-2020 as the bloc hopes.

By Gabriela Baczynska
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.07% 1312.13 Delayed Quote.25.57%
FACEBOOK 1.52% 202 Delayed Quote.54.09%
GNI GROUP LTD. 2.69% 1759 End-of-day quote.-40.59%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- -2-
DJ
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- and Perhaps Trump, Too
DJ
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
PU
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
PU
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Reports Second Quarter September 30, 2019 Results
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:13pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : ADF supports Vietnam's second medical deployment to UN Mission in South Sudan
PU
02:39pGerman central banker pushes back on calls for ECB to fight climate change
RE
02:37pEXCLUSIVE : Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco to focus on three global ne..
5SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : IMF to examine Nordic efforts to stop money laundering in the Baltics

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group