Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: GM, LG Chem to announce EV battery joint venture in Ohio - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 12:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing,

General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem are set to announce on Thursday a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio to make electric vehicle batteries, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The facility, expected to be located in the Lordstown area, will see investment of more than $2 billion with GM and LG Chem expected to invest more than $1 billion (779 million pounds) each, one of the sources said. The venture is likely to be signed on Thursday, the sources said.

A GM spokeswoman declined to comment on a venture with LG.

"Talks occur on a regular basis in the auto industry between a variety of partners on different topics, but as a matter of policy we don't discuss who, where or when those discussions might occur," she said.

An LG Chem spokesman declined to comment, saying the company did not comment on matters related to customers.

The sources declined to be named because the investment had not been made public.

Sources previously said the battery plant would be a joint venture, where the workers are expected to be represented by the United Auto Workers union and earn in the range of $15 to $17 an hour.

A GM-LG plant could be the first unionised battery factory in the United States. Tesla’s factory and LG Chem’s battery factory in Michigan do not have unions.

Ohio has become a lightning rod in the 2020 presidential election after GM announced in November 2018 its plan to close a car manufacturing plant in Lordstown, drawing condemnation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The plant’s closure was one issue during a lengthy strike by GM workers.

GM said in September it planned to bring battery cell production to the Lordstown area, which it said would create about 1,000 manufacturing jobs.

Reuters first reported in July that LG Chem was considering its second U.S. factory with production slated to start in 2022.

LG’s second plant would make modular batteries for multiple GM vehicles, including a future Cadillac EV, the second person said.

Last month, GM sold its shuttered Lordstown Assembly plant to a start-up that has an ambitious plan to begin building electric pickup trucks by the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul and David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : LG Chem Ltd, General Motors Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.76% 35.8 Delayed Quote.6.22%
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30aEURONEXT N : to acquire control of Nord Pool, a leading physical power market in Europe, reinforcing Oslo as 's hub in the Nordics
GL
01:30aPHOTON ENERGY N : Commissions 2.1 MWp in Hungary and Grows Its Global Portfolio to 51.8 MWp
EQ
01:29aOil slips as OPEC+ prepares to discuss deeper output cuts
RE
01:23aSTOCK SPIRITS : Polish drinkers boost revenue at Stock Spirits
AQ
01:23aMETRO BANK : ONE WAY TICKET Metro Bank chief leaves just weeks after chair
AQ
01:23aBOEING : Ryanair blames 737 Max delay in further job cuts
AQ
01:23aOil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
RE
01:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Chrysler was undervalued by Fiat, says Italy
AQ
01:23aATLANTIA : Collapsed Italy bridge suffered falsified checks
AQ
01:23aINVESTEC : Global economy to pick up in 2020 despite slowdowns in US and China
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
2PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. : PELOTON INTERACTIVE : says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad critici..
3Oil steadies after price jump; investors wait on OPEC meetings
4Britain, EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China video streamer iQiyi sees price hikes at home, gold abroad

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group