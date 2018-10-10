Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive -German government cuts growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019: document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 01:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker at German manufacturer of silos and liquid tankers, Feldbinder Special Vehicles, moves rolls of aluminium at the company's plant in Winsen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has cut its forecasts for growth this year and next in Europe's largest economy and sees an escalation in the global trade dispute as the main risk for the future, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

The government - due to present its updated forecasts on Thursday - slashed its 2018 and 2019 growth forecasts to 1.8 percent, compared with its previous predictions of 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent respectively, the document showed.

It blamed weak global trade, reduced state consumption, revisions to previously reported data and slower production in the auto sector due to difficulties adjusting to a new pollution standard.

Risks for the German economy include Britain's looming departure from the European Union and threat of economic crises in Turkey and Argentina spreading to other emerging economies, the document showed.

The German government expects the economy to expand by 1.8 percent in 2020, the document showed.

It said domestic demand remained strong but that the global economic environment was increasingly difficult.

Traditionally driven by exports, the German economy - now in its ninth year of expansion - relies heavily on household spending to grow as consumers enjoy record-high employment, rising real wages, strong job security and low borrowing costs.

Due to an increasingly tight labour market, characterized by low unemployment and more than a million job vacancies, the government expects nominal wages to rise by 3.0 percent this year and by 3.1 percent in both 2019 and 2020.

With inflation, predicted to rise to 1.9 percent this year and 2.0 percent in 2019, the wage hikes mean that German consumers will have more money to spend also in real terms.

"In view of the strong expansion of disposable income and moderate inflation, private consumption is likely to pick up noticeably," the document said.

Household spending is projected to grow by 1.6 percent in 2018 and by 2.0 percent in 2019.

Provisional budgeting in the first half of this year caused by an unusually long coalition building period means that state spending will be postponed into next year, it said.

State consumption is projected to rise by 1.4 percent this year and by 2.5 percent next while state investments are seen jumping by 5.9 percent in 2018 and by 5.2 percent in 2019.

(Writing by Michelle Martin, Michael Nienaber)

By Gernot Heller and Rene Wagner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pFCO UK FOREIGN AND COMMONWEALTH OFFICE : UK-Vietnam joint statement, London, 10 October 2018
PU
01:43pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Higher Ahead Of Wholesale Inflation Data
DJ
01:39pEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a breather
RE
01:38pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : approves new strategy for Ukraine
PU
01:38pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - The role of Employee Financial Participation in creating jobs and reactivating the unemployed - A8-0293/2018 - Committee on Employment and Social Affairs
PU
01:38pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Report - Agreement between the European Union and Barbados amending the Agreement between the European Community and Barbados on the short-stay visa waiver - A8-0301/2018 - Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs
PU
01:38pOil steady as IMF cuts outlook, Michael hits U.S. Gulf
RE
01:36pEXCLUSIVE : German government cuts growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 - document
RE
01:36pGerman govt sees trade conflict escalation as top economic risk- document
RE
01:36pEXCLUSIVE -GERMAN GOVERNMENT CUTS GROWTH FORECASTS FOR 2018 AND 2019 : document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.