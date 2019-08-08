Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Germany mulls fiscal policy U-turn, eyes new debt for climate protection - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:05am EDT
The Brandenburg Gate is reflected in a puddle in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is mulling a fiscal policy U-turn and considering ditching its long cherished balanced budget goal by issuing new debt to finance a costly climate protection package, a senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"The challenge now is how to shape such a fundamental shift in fiscal policy without opening the flood gates for the federal budget," said the senior government official with knowledge of the internal discussions in the finance ministry.

"Because once it is clear that new debt is no longer a taboo, everyone raises a hand and wants more money," the official said. That's why Berlin would link and limit any new debt strictly to the climate protection package which Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to seal next month.

A German finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as China Signals a More Stable Yuan
DJ
10:17aUkrainian hryvnia to weaken on lower dollars inflows, wide trade deficit
RE
10:15aEconomists See Greater Chance of September Rate Cut, WSJ Survey Says
DJ
10:15aEconomists Upgrade U.S.-China Trade Conflict to 'War'
DJ
10:13aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Climbs In Early Action As China's Yuan Currency Peg Eases Wall Street Jitters
DJ
10:07aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; labor market strong
RE
10:06aU.S. June wholesale inventories revised lower
RE
10:06aDollar, yuan stronger as risk sentiment improves
RE
10:05aEXCLUSIVE : Germany mulls fiscal policy U-turn, eyes new debt for climate protection - official
RE
10:05aUNITED STATES : Wholesale Inventories lower than estimates at 0.0%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS Lifts Full-Year Earnings Outlook -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group