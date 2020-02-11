Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Germany's Volkswagen and Daimler push for more 'sustainable' Chile lithium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:20pm EST
A view of Pedernales Salt Flat in the Atacama Desert

German automakers Volkswagen and Daimler have launched a study to push for more "sustainable" lithium mining in Chile, according to lobbyist filings reviewed by Reuters, a sign of growing supply chain concerns ahead of an expected electric vehicle boom. Chile's Atacama salt flat is by far the biggest source of supply of the ultralight battery metal in South America's so-called "lithium triangle." The region, whose fragile ecosystem relies on a limited water supply, is home to the globe's top two producers, U.S.-based Albemarle Corp and Chile's SQM.

But concerns over sustainability have long plagued Atacama’s miners, which extract the metal from pools of brine beneath the world's driest desert. Residents and environmental groups worry about potential damage to a regional ecosystem home to an ancient indigenous culture, lagoons inhabited with rare flamingos and a booming tourism industry.

Lobbying records show a team from German development agency GIZ and the public-private Fundacion Chile met with Cristóbal De La Maza, chief of top Chilean environmental regulator SMA, early this year to formally present plans for the "feasibility study."

"This project is driven by the Volkswagen and Daimler companies," the filings read. "The growing importance of batteries has made the sustainability of lithium a key priority for these companies."

Volkswagen confirmed to Reuters in an email that it had contracted the study. Daimler declined to comment.

Pressure is mounting on German carmakers to fast-track production of electric vehicles to meet increasingly stringent European Union anti-pollution rules. Volkswagen alone has staked its future on a $91 billion plan to profitably mass-producing zero-emission vehicles.

That push has prompted beefed-up scrutiny of mining practices around key metals such as cobalt, copper and lithium, all of which are predicted to see a spike in demand in coming years.

Reuters reported exclusively on Monday that Volkswagen had visited Atacama in January, amid a broader push to encourage sustainable production of key links in the EV supply chain.

The filings suggest work has already begun on the "feasibility study," commissioned by Volkswagen and Daimler, including talks with local communities, regulators and miners.

The goal of the meetings, according to the filings, is to develop a "joint action plan" and in time, "implement prioritized actions" to address the growing concerns about lithium mining in the region.

Concerns about sustainability have emerged as a key vulnerability for Chile as a lithium mining hot spot.

A Chilean environmental court in December called the Atacama ecosystem particularly fragile. It warned of a "high level of scientific uncertainty" around the behavior of its water table.

The water usage issue has also become a sticking point for the plans of both SQM and Albemarle to boost output from Chile to meet the anticipated spike in demand.

Australia, the world's No. 1 producer of the white metal, mines its lithium from hard rock, not brine.

By Dave Sherwood

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION 2.20% 85.11 Delayed Quote.13.98%
DAIMLER AG -0.95% 42.635 Delayed Quote.-12.81%
GOLD -0.25% 1567.805 Delayed Quote.3.78%
LME COPPER CASH 0.11% 5659.5 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
SILVER -0.67% 17.6401 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.86% 167.44 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pCOX ENTERPRISES : Sponsors Free Week at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to honor Anne Cox Chambers
PR
02:48pSOMEC S P A : From USA new orders worth 36 million US$ in the building segment
PU
02:48pIdaho cattle ranchers helping fight hunger
PU
02:47pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail warns of closures if blockades remain
AQ
02:46pGENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : Awarded $883 Million Contract to Modernize U.S. Army Training Programs
PR
02:44pArctaris Impact Announces Arctaris Baltimore
BU
02:43pNATERA : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit
PU
02:43p“The Pitch with Amy Summers” Sets Tone for INICIVOX Smart Voice Learning
GL
02:39pGOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED : IIROC Trading Resumption - GQM.H
AQ
02:37pLENDINGTREE : Nearly Half of Homeowners Plan to Move in 2020s, LendingTree Survey Finds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group